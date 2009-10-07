Visual impressions

Of the copious short films and documentaries being churned out incessantly,very few tend to reach those who actually need to view and perceive them. While many are limited to the festivals others fail to find a platform to be screened. Putting in efforts to broaden their reach as well as present an array of subjects through the visual medium to the masses the magazine Chal Chitra will come on screen for people to watch.

An idea of Mangesh Jawale and Abhishek Kelkar,the Marathi DVD brings a video-streaming publication with a mélange of arts,literature,culture and entertainment from all over the state as a group effort between visual artists,designers,directors and musicians. The one and a half hour long DVD by H2O Publications will be a monthly magazine,currently available only through subscription. Divided into five sections the magazine will have in addition to films a lot of interviews and reviews of eminent personalities from across the state.

The first issue that was launched yeaterday by Arun Nalawade of Shwaas fame pays a special tribute to veteran actor Nilu Phule. This issue will have the short films Trishanku and Urgent while the November issue of Chal Chitra,will show a documentary film,titled Shanghai Dreams,depicting a sharp contrast in the lives of the slum dweller and the Mumbaikar. We are absolutely open to accepting films from all those who have explored different subjects. Besides we are also planning events such as theatre and film festivals,classical concerts and so on in the coming months, says Kelkar who has also been conducting theatre workshops,has also produced and directed several corporate and Marathi films.

Along with eminent personalities including Satish Alekar,Samar Nakhate,Vikram Athavale and Vijay Patwardhan,Chal Chitra was launched at National Film Archives which will also have the monthly copy. The core team also has Padmanath Dind and Anil Kamble-the co- editors,Mangesh Jawale,director,Valay Mulgund lyricist and Rohit Nagdhide music director along with Kelkar. All of us have a media background and being aware of the nuances of the subjects and their restricted reach we decided to initiate this concept, says Kamble.

Sections in Chal Chitra

* Laghu Pat that will show award winning short films

* Pat Mahiticha will be broadcasting documentary films

* Mansane Mansasathi will cover NGO s,organisations as well as people for their work

* Dhul Paval that will have interviews profiling achievers

* Lekhni Dekhni will have an insight into the lives of Marathi litterateurs along with their biographies and literature

* Mukta Phale will be a political satire

