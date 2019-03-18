‘Visionary leader’ Manohar Parrikar was key to resolving issues of defence-civil friction in Pune

Lt Gen DB Shekatkar, who was appointed as the head of a committee on military reforms in 2016 by Manohar Parrikar, on Sunday recalled the former defence minister as a “a visionary leader”. Goa Chief Minister and former Union minister Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness. Since February 2018, Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

During his tenure as the defence minister, Parrikar had played a key role towards resolution of several issues of defence-civil friction in Pune. “We have lost a great visionary and a leader of high calibre. When he first interacted with me on the issues of military reforms, he had done all his homework and had some great ideas. If he had continued on the position, things would have been completely different as far as military reforms are concerned,” Lt Gen Shekatkar, based in Pune, said.

Lt Gen Shekatkar was appointed head of a panel with a mandate to ‘Enhance combat capabilities and re-balancing defence expenditure’ in May 2016. It submitted its reports in December that year. Referring to Parrikar’s in-depth understanding of international environment and military diplomacy, the Lt Gen said: “During one of our discussion, he had once said that ‘India has the soft power rightly shielded by its hard power, and this combination can make us a smart power in the international arena’. His vision, capabilities and simplicity will be greatly missed.”

Remembering Parrikar’s role towards resolving defence-civilian issues in Pune, Anil Shirole, Pune MP, said: “During his visits to other key defence installations in Pune, Parrikar ji resolved issues like opening the Bopkhel bridge to civilian population and the closed roads in defence areas, besides expansion of the Pune International Airport (a defence airport). While he was resolving these issues, we saw a leader who gave people-centric solutions.”

Shirole said Parrikar was a role model for him and crores others. “He was to-the-core a karyakarta. He knew how to connect with people and did not distance himself from the roots… Small examples, like him standing in queue for a buffet at a marriage ceremony, set great example before all of us. His presence gave us energy. His demise is a great personal loss,” Shirole said.

Parrikar was the reviewing officer for the Passing Out Parade of 128th Course of the National Defence Academy in May 2015. In his address at the event, he had said: “The mind and the body matter, no doubt, but what matters most is the spirit, the conscience which guides you always to do right, no matter what the cost is. More than courage, what the world lacks most today is moral courage – the conviction to do what is right, at all costs.”