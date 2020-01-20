Vision 2030: PCMC launches ‘festival of future’ for startups, industrialists, residents

Pimpri-Chinchwad Vision 2030, Festival of Future, PCMC, pune news, maharashtra news, indian express news Pimpri-Chinchwad Vision 2030, Festival of Future, PCMC, pune news, maharashtra news, indian express news

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is organising a ‘Festival of Future’ on February 28 and 29 where startups will be promoted and industrialists will guide budding entrepreneurs.

The idea behind the event is to encourage the “entrepreneurial aspirations” of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents and to make it the “most inclusive powerhouse of the nation and best liveable city of the country by 2030”.

“The PCMC is on an exciting journey, increasing engagement of all the city’s stakeholders while leveraging various initiatives and schemes of the government, like Smart City, Swachh Bharat, PMAY and AMRUT. In the years to come, the PCMC envisions a holistic and fully developed startup ecosystem driving economic growth of the region. We will boost and support it with a number of initiatives, one being the proposed startup event,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar in a press conference at PCMC headquarters.

The Festival of Future will comprise a hackathon, pitchfest, startup exhibit showcasing the top 20 innovative startups of PCMC from sectors such as auto/ICT/industry 4.0/ and agriculture, and sessions with industrialists, Hardikar said. Applications have been invited online on http://www.festivaloffuture.com. Several initiatives and activities like Future Skills, Future Health and Cities of Future will be held throughout February.

The proposed startup event will four highlights: PCMC Citizen Hackathon — engaging residents to think innovatively and propose solutions to the city’s problems, PCMC Startup Pitchfest — to provide startups a platform enabling access to investments, POCs, corporates and government, PCMC Speaker series — to educate the youth on entrepreneurship and PCMC Startup showcase — to highlight and showcase innovative startups.

“These initiatives will contribute in driving the future economic growth and improving quality of life,” Hardikar said.

Chief Information and Technology Officer of PCMC Neelkanth Poman said, “The PCMC shortlisted problem statements for the hackathon spanning areas like blockchain, technology, citizen security and city development, to create maximum benefit for residents. We invite our citizens/students to participate and come up with novel ideas that can be implemented by PCMC. We will announce prize rewards soon.”

Hardikar said, “It has been our aspiration to make Pimpri-Chinchwad a sought after startup destination in the country and to this end we have launched an incubation centre. Through the festival, we aim to provide opportunities and a platform for existing startups to meet potential customers and investors. We expect at least 1,000 people from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the corporate/investor/start-up community to take part in the festival.”

