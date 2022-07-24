scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Virtual world has made sensory emotions like happiness also virtual: Mohan Agashe

Agashe, well-known for his iconic role as Nana Phadnavis in Jabbar Patel's production of Ghashiram Kotwal in 1973, said the fast expansion of social media has led to a space full of "pomp and show, with no real feelings within it".

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 24, 2022 12:56:40 am
Actor Mohan Agashe. (File)

VETERAN ACTOR and mental health expert Mohan Agashe marked his 75th birthday on Saturday. Agashe, well-known for his iconic role as Nana Phadnavis in Jabbar Patel’s production of Ghashiram Kotwal in 1973, said the fast expansion of social media has led to a space full of “pomp and show, with no real feelings within it”.

“I am on a ‘fast’ from social media. Why just call someone on one day? People, in the past… visited each other on birthdays and shared time together. The virtual world has also made sensory emotions like happiness virtual. Birthdays are a private affair and not a social affair,” he said.

Director Jabbar Patel said, “More than a friend, he is family. I wished him for his 75th birthday but he is just getting younger and younger… He is an imaginative method actor and is eager to try on different kinds of roles. I have known him since he was about 18-19… and we have worked together in my films Samna, Jait Re Jait, Sinhasan, but his main contribution is undoubtedly in the musical play, Ghashiram Kotwal.

He played the role of Nana Phadnavis and it is one of the rarest roles played in Indian theatre. He immortalised the role with his great sense of control over his speech, body language and sense of music…Being a psychiatrist, he goes into the depth of characters as he is also very socio-politically aware… it has helped him better interpret the roles. He also has a great sense of humour which is rare amid actors”.

