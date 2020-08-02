Virtual tying of rakhis and Zoom calls: celebrating Raksha Bandhan amid lockdown restrictions

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

For 23-year-old Aishwarya Kulange, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise as neither she nor her brother Swapnil have to travel to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Mohile of Nigdi and Pragya Bhatnagar of Khadki couriered rakhis, gifts and letters to their brothers at the earliest so as to avoid delays due to restrictions.

“I study in Ahmednagar and my brother lives in Pune. Every year, both of us would travel home to Loni to celebrate Raksh Bandhan with our parents. We would wake up early, get ready and then I would tie the rakhi according to the muhurat. Due to the lockdown, we are at the same place and this year, I am making a little extra effort. I have practised my cooking skills in the lockdown and will make pizza and rasgullas for my brother. As for my parents, they never really get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings as they are all busy with work. This time, lockdown will be the reason. Every year I tie rakhi to my father on behalf of his sisters and this year will be no different. Video calling and wishing each other is the only option they have,” said Kulange.

Besides her brother, Kulange is also the only sister to her six cousins. “It has been years since I have celebrated rakhi with two of my cousins, who are in the Army. So, I usually send them rakhis via post. But this time, I will make sure to video call all my cousins and wish them,” she added.

“My brother lives in the US and every year, I have to send the rakhi via post. But this year, we have planned a long Zoom call where we will dress up and celebrate virtually. My daughter and son, too, will get to celebrate it…the day will be celebrated with good homemade food and close ones,” said Bhatnagar.

Mohile said that as her brother and sister-in-law are doctors in Jabalpur, finding the perfect time to video call will be difficult. “After my marriage, we have hardly had any Raksha Bandhan together. I had already posted a letter and rakhi a month ago so that it reaches on time, as you never know when things shut down again. At home, for my son and daughter, the celebrations will be simple with their favourite dishes,” she said.

For Shruti Rautwar, a resident of Undri, plans are underway to visit her brother living nearby. “I have ordered handmade rakhis from a local artist and I do hope they reach on time. Luckily for me, my brother lives very near and I’ll be able to visit him. But this year, my husband will not be able to travel to Nanded to visit his sister…” she said.

Senior citizens to record videos, have virtual calls

Reminiscing back to his childhood memories with his two sisters and brother and sharing a plate full of Narali Bhaat (coconut rice), 88-year-old Prabhakar Tamankar said Raksha Bandhan was once celebrated with more enthusiasm than it is today. “One of my sisters and brother are in the United States, while the youngest sister lives in Pashan. When we were younger, we celebrated the day together amid sweets and tying the pavitra dora. Now, while we usually call once every week, my sister would have wanted to visit me during Raksha Bandhan. But due to the lockdown and the strict measures, it is not possible. But with the help of volunteers of Maya Care, I will video call her,” he said.

Like Tamankar, many senior citizens, with the help of an initiative of Maya Care Foundation, will either record a video or engage in a virtual call with their sisters and brothers.

Mahesh Kulkarni, who has been a volunteer with Maya Care for two years, said that due to the lockdown, several senior citizens will not be able to meet their siblings. “As the virus poses a special threat to the elderly, senior citizens are unable to go out. However, this casts a shadow on festivities like Raksha Bandhan that many people look forward to,” he said.

Manjiri Gokhale Joshi, founder of Maya Care, said, “We are asking our members to either record a video for their sibling dressed in their best attire or, if they are comfortable, help them connect with a video call. If any member is technologically handicapped – does not have smartphones or laptops, then our volunteers can visit and help them in their best capacity,” she said.

