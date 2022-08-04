Lt General Vipul Shinghal takes charge of Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal has assumed charge of Bhopal-headquartered Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a key strike formation of the Pune-based Southern Command of the Army.

Lt Gen Shinghal assumed the charge as 27th General Officer Commanding Wednesday from Lt Gen Dheeraj Seth, who steered the formation for over a year.

On the eve of assuming charge of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Lt Gen Shinghal paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country and also extended his warm greeting to ‘Veer Naris’, veterans, all ranks and their families of Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Lt Gen Shinghal is a second-generation Army officer and an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps, one of the combat wings in Army, in December 1988 and has served in important command, staff and instructional appointments in varied terrain and operational settings in his military career spanning over 34 years.

The officer has commanded an Armoured Division and an independent Armoured Brigade in the Desert Sector. He has been decorated with the prestigious ‘Sena Medal’ in recognition to his distinguished service.

The officer has served at all levels, including the staff officer (operations) of a Mountain Brigade in high altitude area, Colonel Logistics of a Mountain Division deployed on the Line of Control and in counter-insurgency operations, the Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Strike Corps and Major General General Staff (Operations) of a Command Headquarter. He was a director in the Strategic Planning Directorate at the Army Headquarters and has also tenanted the appointment of secretary – of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps or 21 Corps, headquartered at Bhopal, and Konark Corps or 12 Corps, headquartered at Jodhpur, are two operations formations under the Southern Command.