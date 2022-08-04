Lt General Vipul Shinghal takes charge of Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Updated: August 4, 2022 7:26:23 pm
Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal has assumed charge of Bhopal-headquartered Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a key strike formation of the Pune-based Southern Command of the Army.
Lt Gen Shinghal assumed the charge as 27th General Officer Commanding Wednesday from Lt Gen Dheeraj Seth, who steered the formation for over a year.
On the eve of assuming charge of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Lt Gen Shinghal paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country and also extended his warm greeting to ‘Veer Naris’, veterans, all ranks and their families of Sudarshan Chakra Corps.
Lt Gen Shinghal is a second-generation Army officer and an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps, one of the combat wings in Army, in December 1988 and has served in important command, staff and instructional appointments in varied terrain and operational settings in his military career spanning over 34 years.
Subscriber Only Stories
The officer has commanded an Armoured Division and an independent Armoured Brigade in the Desert Sector. He has been decorated with the prestigious ‘Sena Medal’ in recognition to his distinguished service.
The officer has served at all levels, including the staff officer (operations) of a Mountain Brigade in high altitude area, Colonel Logistics of a Mountain Division deployed on the Line of Control and in counter-insurgency operations, the Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Strike Corps and Major General General Staff (Operations) of a Command Headquarter. He was a director in the Strategic Planning Directorate at the Army Headquarters and has also tenanted the appointment of secretary – of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi.
Sudarshan Chakra Corps or 21 Corps, headquartered at Bhopal, and Konark Corps or 12 Corps, headquartered at Jodhpur, are two operations formations under the Southern Command.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning
Latest News
Lt General Vipul Shinghal takes charge of Sudarshan Chakra Corps
International immigration racket busted at Delhi airport
Priya Prakash Varrier belts out her version of Brahmastra’s Kesariya, wins internet. Watch video
Japan protests after Chinese missiles land in its exclusive economic zone
Child sex abuse rising alarmingly; children’s issue deserve top priority: Kailash Satyarthi
In a first, all-women Navy crew completes surveillance mission over Arabian Sea
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Healthy living: Simple things that will hep reduce exposure to toxins
Gujarat: Gambler doctor makes up kidnap story to exact Rs 15-lakh ransom from father
CWG 2022: Hima Das wins her heat to qualify for 200m semi-finals; Manju in women’s hammer throw final
Shah Rukh Khan snapped at Mumbai airport after wrapping up UK schedule of Dunki. See photos, video
Pune cops launch probe after unidentified man beats up 2 stray dogs with stick