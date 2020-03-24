Pune: Violators of home quarantine will face legal action, six months in jail, says PCMC chief

The civic chief said 10 residents were served notices under Section 188 for violating home quarantine norms. “We have served notices to 10 residents, who were told to remain under home quarantine but violated the orders,” Shravan Hardikar said. The civic chief said 10 residents were served notices under Section 188 for violating home quarantine norms. “We have served notices to 10 residents, who were told to remain under home quarantine but violated the orders,” Shravan Hardikar said.

No positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the last four days, said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar. He added that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had adopted a tough stance against those violating home quarantine norms and would file FIRs against violators if required. The PCMC has already served notices to 10 residents, who were allegedly found loitering outside their homes, Hardikar said.

“Since Saturday, thenumber of positive cases has remained at 12. This means, in the last four days, no positive case has surfaced in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” Hardikar told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The civic chief said 10 residents were served notices under Section 188 for violating home quarantine norms. “We have served notices to 10 residents, who were told to remain under home quarantine but violated the orders,” Hardikar said.

He also said the 10 residents were also asked to explain why they had violated the norms. “If they are found breaking rules again, we will file FIRs against them. They can face six months in jail,” Hardikar said.

Hardikar said home quarantine figure has spiked to 1,164 by Tuesday evening. “This is because we have been laying emphasis on testing and isolating people. Those who test positive are admitted to two of our civic-run hospitals. Those who test negative are asked to stay under home quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

Hardikar said the home qurantine figure shot up after they made an appeal to those who had returned from foreign countries to get in touch with us. “The increase in the number of those being home-quarantined is a good sign as we are able to isolate them,” he said.

Hardikar said home-quarantined citizens were being strictly monitored and tracked. “We have formed 100 teams of 250 employees to monitor the health of home-quarantined citizens and take action against them if they violate the norms,” he said.

Hardikar said home-quarantined citizens were being monitored by civic teams as well as family members. “The family members are asked to measure the temperature of those who have been home-quarantined at least twice a day and maintain a record. They are also regularly being checked for signs of any symptoms. Not only through calls, but also through personal visit to their homes we are keeping a check on them,” he said, adding that 90 per cent of those home-quarantined are people with travel history.

