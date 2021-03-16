Violating home quarantine will result in shift to Covid Care Centre: PMC

As the city’s positivity rate climbed to 23.93 per cent on Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) warned that Covid-19 patients who violate home isolation rules will be shifted to Covid Care Centres. The civic body also directed all establishments and offices, except emergency services, to operate with 50 per cent staff.

“If there is a violation of home isolation rule by a Covid-19 patient, then the Incident Commander will shift the patient to Covid Care Centre,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The PMC’s orders came after the state government issued new Covid-19 guidelines on Monday. The PMC on Tuesday registered 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active case count to 13,225, and seven deaths, taking the toll to 4,969 so far.

In his order, Kumar said it was mandatory for Covid-19 patients to give all information about home isolation as well as details of the medical treatment being taken to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner acting as Incident Commander for the respective ward office area.



It will be the responsibility of Incident Commander to display information outside the entrance of the residence of a Covid-19 patient till the 14 days of home isolation are over, so that others in the area will know about it, the instructions state. Covid-19 patients also need to have ‘home quarantine’ stamps on their wrists.

Kumar added, “If there is violation of the Covid safety rules at the premises of establishments (like restaurants, hotels, marriage hall and malls), then they will be closed till the end of pandemic and legal action will be taken against the owner of the property.”



Dine-in facilities have been directed to close by 10 pm and home delivery services by 11 pm. There is a complete ban on social, cultural, political and religious functions while entry to religious places should be given ensuring social distancing among devotees. A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend cremation or burial, according to PMC rules.

