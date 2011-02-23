Vinod Doshi Theatre festival begins

The third edition of the annual Vinod Doshi Memorial Theatre festival was inaugurated at the Yashwantrao Chavan Hall on Tuesday. The theatre festival will run till February 27. It feature plays like Abhi Naa Jaao Chhod Kar,Mister Behram and Gajab Kahani among others. Director of the festival Ashok Kulkarni,ex cabinet secretary BG Deshmukh,Saryu Doshi,wife of the late Vinod Doshi and veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo were present at the inaugural event.

Speaking about the festival Kulkarni said,While the first two editions didnt exactly garner the kind of response that we wanted,we are hopeful that this time things will be different. The festival aims at promoting younger directors and actors to showcase their talent and that is the reason we encourage experimental plays.

Doshi said that while a lot of work is being done for theatre,a lot remains to be done. For instance there is no proper documentation done as far as the theatre artistes and their works are concerned and a lot needs to be done. In fact the younger generation needs to be educated about the same and that can only be done if there are documented proofs of the same.

Vijay Tendulkar’s critically-acclaimed play Ghashiram Kotwal was performed after the inauguration.

