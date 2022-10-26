Pune: Ex-MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies of cardiac arrest at 59

Vinayak Nimhan, a former MLA from Maharashtra’s Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, passed away on Wednesday afternoon following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

As per information provided by his close aides, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the district hospital in Aundh.

Nimhan represented Shivajinagar for 15 years between 1999 and 2014. During the first two terms, he was with the Shiv Sena, and later joined the Congress.

A confidant of senior Narayan Rane, Nimhan had followed him out of the Sena and into the Congress. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he was defeated in Shivajinagar by the BJP’s Vijay Kale.

In 2015, he returned to the Sena, which made him the head of its Pune city unit.

His son Chandrashekhar alias Sunny Nimhan is with the BJP.