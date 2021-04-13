Villagers save 2-month-old leopard cub from dogs in Pune

On being alerted, the Forest department rushed to the cub’s aid and took it to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre for medical examination. (Representative image)

A two-month-old leopard cub was rescued after villagers saw it being chased by dogs in Papalwadi village located in Khed taluka of Pune district.

The cub was forced to seek shelter in a village after being pursued by dogs. Residents of Papalwadi village immediately chased away the dogs before they could attack the helpless little cub.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On being alerted, the Forest department rushed to the cub’s aid and took it to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre for medical examination. A team from Wildlife SOS and the Forest department returned to the village so they could reunite the cub with its mother. Remote-controlled camera traps were installed by the team to document the reunion process.

Pradeep Kasare, range forest officer of Khed, said, “A few boys from the village saw that the cub was in danger and ran to its rescue. They immediately contacted the Forest department and we dispatched a team to the location. We are happy that the cub was successfully reunited with its mother.”