Vilas Jogdand, meteorologist & former leader of India’s Antarctica expedition, dies

Vilas Jogdand, a meteorologist with the Weather Forecasting Division of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, died of suspected coronavirus infection on Wednesday. He was 50 years old.

Jogdand had last reported to duty 10 days ago.

He had been undergoing treatment at YCM Hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital, in Pimpri. Jogdand had undergone a Covid-19 test, the results of which are awaited.

With his rich experience in meteorology, Jogdand was among the recommended experts to participate in the upcoming Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA).

He had earlier represented IMD at the 31st and 35th ISEA expeditions, in 2012 – 2013 and 2014 – 2015, respectively. He was the leader of the expedition in 2014 – 2015.

During these expeditions, organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, scientists visit and stay at the Maitri station in the South Pole and carry out scientific experiments.

