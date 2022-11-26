Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale succumbs to multi-organ failure in Pune

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday at Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Hospital in Pune where he had been admitted earlier this month following health complications. He was 77.

Doctors had informed only on Friday that his health had seen considerable improvement and that he may be taken off the ventilator, but things took a turn for the worse overnight and he suffered from multiple organ failure. Gokhale’s condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and he passed away at 1.45 pm, his close friend Rajesh Damle said.

Gokhale’s family said his mortal remains will be kept at Balgandharva Rang Mandir on Jangli Maharaj Road at 4 pm for people to pay their final respects. The last rights will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium at 6 pm.

The actor’s wife Vrushali Gokhale had earlier issued a statement to the media stating, “Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since the last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multi-organ failure.”

Gokhale started his acting journey on the Marathi stage and had been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for acting in theatre in 2011. In 2013, he won the national award for best actor for his role in the Marathi film Anumati. He stepped into films in 1971 with Parwana, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. The two developed a relationship of respect and long-lasting friendship, going on to share the screen in Agneepath (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992) and AB Aani CD (2020) as well.

Over the decades, Vikram Gokhale gave stellar performances in a range of roles in prominent Hindi films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Traffic, Hichki and Ab Tak Chhappan. His oeuvre of Marathi films ranged from Aamhi Bolato Marathi, Lapandav and Kalat Nakalat to Godavari, Prawaas and Natsamrat. Gokhale has also acted in and directed the Marathi film Aaghat. In recognition of his contributions, the actor was honoured with the Vishnudas Bhave Award in 2015 by the Akhil Maharashtra Natya Vidya Mandir.

Off screen, Gokhale’s acting academy, located on the Pune-Satara Road, honed new talent. He was also well known for extending support to performers and allied workers in distress. When the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the livelihoods of those who depended on films, television and advertisements, Gokhale donated his land to raise funds for their sustenance.

Vikram Gokhale was last seen in the Marathi film Godavari, which hit theatres earlier this month. He is survived by wife Vrushali and daughters Asavari and Neha.

— With inputs from Anuradha Mascarenhas