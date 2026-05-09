Right-wing preacher Sangram Bhandare, aides fling ink at NCP(SP) leader Vikas Lawande over Warkari remarks

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande was allegedly attacked on Saturday by a group led by right-wing preacher Sangram Bhandare, who flung black ink on him at Mhatobachi Alandi in Pune district. The protest was reportedly in response to Lawande’s remarks related to the Warkari movement.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral. In the clip, Bhandare is purportedly heard asking Lawande why he targeted his gurus. “You could have called me an infiltrator. Why did you target my gurus? Say whatever you want about us, it doesn’t matter, but do not criticise our gurus,” he can be heard asking.

Following the incident, Lawande arrived at the Loni Kalbhor police station, demanding action against the alleged attackers. “I am not going to leave till they are arrested,” he said.

Last month, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had written an article on the alleged entry of regressive elements into the peace-loving Warkari fold, saying he would reveal the names of 40 such “infiltrators”. During a recent TV debate, Lawande escalated the row by accusing certain Kirtankars of being “infiltrators”. Subsequently, the NCP (SP) released a list naming several prominent spiritual figures, claiming they had disrupted the traditional social equality of the Warkari sect.

In a Facebook post, Lawande appealed to his supporters to turn up at Loni Kalbhor police station. He said that as he was returning after finishing his discourse at Alandi Mhatobachi, Bhandare and 10-15 others arrived in three- and four-wheelers. “They blocked my car, poured ink over me, manhandled me, and pointed a pistol at me. They then fled the scene,” he alleged.

NCP (SP) Maharashtra Youth president Mehbub Shaikh condemned the incident, saying it was “highly reprehensible and a stain on democratic values”.

“Giving a violent form to ideological differences does not suit the culture of Maharashtra; it is essential to curb such tendencies in a timely manner. I demand that the police administration take immediate notice of this matter, file strict charges against those involved, and arrest the culprits at once,” he said.

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“The entire state of Maharashtra is now watching whether the state home minister takes impartial action by booking these goons or provides political protection and a free hand to such elements. No one is above the law. If immediate action is not taken against those who openly issue threats and commit acts of violence, it will raise serious questions about the role of the government and the home department,” Shaikh added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heads the home department.