Warkari remarks: NCP (SP) leader Vikas Lawande arrested days after black ink attack on him

A screenshot of the purported video of the incident shows NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande with black ink over him, and Sangram Bhandare (right).

Days after a spiritual leader threw black ink on him in Pune, the police arrested NCP (SP) leader Vikas Lawande on Thursday in connection with his remarks about the Warkari sect.

The Wagholi police arrested Lawande after a Pune court revoked his interim protection from arrest on Wednesday in the case registered over his alleged remarks that there was an infiltration into the Warkari sect.

In a social media post, Lawande said, ”This is a case of letting the thief go free and hanging the ascetic. The criminals who launched a life-threatening attack on me are roaming free. Meanwhile, the police from Wagholi police station—acting on a false complaint and without any evidence—came to my house at night to arrest me without even calling me. I was not home. They left a message about my arrest with my family. Was this an attempt to intimidate my family? That is my question.”