Warkari remarks: NCP (SP) leader Vikas Lawande arrested days after black ink attack on him

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Days after a spiritual leader threw black ink on him in Pune, the police arrested NCP (SP) leader Vikas Lawande on Thursday in connection with his remarks about the Warkari sect.
The Wagholi police arrested Lawande after a Pune court revoked his interim protection from arrest on Wednesday in the case registered over his alleged remarks that there was an infiltration into the Warkari sect.
In a social media post, Lawande said, ”This is a case of letting the thief go free and hanging the ascetic. The criminals who launched a life-threatening attack on me are roaming free. Meanwhile, the police from Wagholi police station—acting on a false complaint and without any evidence—came to my house at night to arrest me without even calling me. I was not home. They left a message about my arrest with my family. Was this an attempt to intimidate my family? That is my question.”
Lawande added, ”The police could have just called me. I am not absconding, nor have I sought any pardon. The government should definitely arrest me; I cooperate with the police because I am a law-abiding citizen, not someone who takes the law into his own hands. I will continue to fight for the truth. I will not take bail, hire a lawyer, or pay a fine—I will use the Satyagrahi method. The Pune police should definitely arrest me; I am ready.”
Sources said the court revoked his interim bail protection because he failed to disclose information regarding all the cases currently pending against him.
Speaking to ABP Majha television channel, Lawande said he had filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station in connection with the black ink incident.
“On May 9, I was subjected to a life-threatening attack by Sangram Bhandare and his goons… Now, based on a complaint filed by a BJP worker, the Wagholi police have taken me into custody and are taking me to Wagholi for questioning,” he said.
Lawande added, “I have not committed any crime, nor have I made any offensive statements or used unparliamentary language. They claim that due to certain words I used, their sentiments were hurt, but it remains to be seen what evidence they have provided to the police in this regard.”
The NCP (SP) condemned the arrest. Its spokesperson Vidya Chavan said, ”Instead of arresting those who threw ink on Vikas Lawande, the police have arrested the victim. It shows how this government works.”
Chavan said Lawande has rightly raised the issue of “infiltration” of wrong elements into the Warkari sect. ”And for this he is being made to pay a price,” she said.
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar was not available for comment.
Bhandare and his associates allegedly attacked Lawande at Mhatobachi Alandi in Pune. Bhandare later released a video, saying he attacked Lawande because the NCP (SP) leader was criticising his gurus. He also threatened to target Lawande in future.
The police, however, have not arrested Bhandare and his associates.
NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar has written in an article that infiltrators were masquerading as Warkaris.