Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Shinde, Raj Thackeray pay respects to Vijaya Mehta

Paying tributes to veteran theatre personality Vijaya Mehta who passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray recalled his association with her while pointing out that “Vijaya-bai sensed the changed times and expressed it through theatre”.

“Vijaya-bai was undoubtedly active in theatre for nearly 70 years. I think there might have been a year or a decade when she was less active, but the mere presence of an individual like Vijaya-bai inspired people to continue experimenting; that is why the existence of such people is vital. At a time when mediocrity rules the roost, the knowledge that people like Vijaya-bai exist is a source of comfort for those in the field,” said Raj Thackeray in a social media post.

Recalling his association with her, the MNS chief said, “My first memory of Vijaya-bai dates back to around 1988. Through my father-in-law, Mohan Wagh, I had the opportunity to meet her during my engagement. Since then, we met several times.”

Speaking about her chaste Marathi, Thackeray said, “I used to wonder how this “Mehta” spoke such beautiful Marathi and why she worked so much for the Marathi stage. Then I learned that she was originally Vijaya Jaywant—born into a Marathi family. Interestingly, people outside the theatre circuit still often wonder about this.”

In his condolences message, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The news of the passing of renowned theatre and film personality and veteran Marathi theatre producer and director Vijaya Mehta is sad. After initially making her mark as an actress, she went on to direct many plays. She groomed many exceptional artists. Her performances in films were also highly acclaimed. With her passing, a face that represented an entire generation has gone behind the curtain of time. I pay my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family.”

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Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “In the death of Vijaya Mehta, “walking, talking university” of Marathi theatre has gone behind the curtain of time forever. After growing up in Baroda, she studied acting at the National School of Drama in Delhi, learning the nuances of the craft under Ebrahim Alkazi. Later, along with Dr. Shriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande, and playwright Vijay Tendulkar, she founded the ‘Rangayan’ institution in Mumbai. Through this organization, she gave a new direction to Marathi theatre through constant experimentation. She strengthened Marathi theatre through plays like Barrister and Hamidabaichi Kothi. She worked to groom many artists like Neena Kulkarni, Ashok Saraf, and Nana Patekar. She was always striving to give audiences a living experience of theatre and to bring innovation to every production.

Vijaya-tai, who stood for experimental and innovative ideas in Marathi theatre, has left us today. Her passing is an immense loss to Marathi theatre. My heartfelt tribute to this masterful theatre devotee on behalf of myself and all Shiv Sainiks.”