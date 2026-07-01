Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Shinde, Raj Thackeray pay respects to Vijaya Mehta

Speaking about her chaste Marathi, Thackeray said, "I used to wonder how this "Mehta" spoke such beautiful Marathi and why she worked so much for the Marathi stage."

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneJul 1, 2026 06:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra FadnavisMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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Paying tributes to veteran theatre personality Vijaya Mehta who passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray recalled his association with her while pointing out that “Vijaya-bai sensed the changed times and expressed it through theatre”.

“Vijaya-bai was undoubtedly active in theatre for nearly 70 years. I think there might have been a year or a decade when she was less active, but the mere presence of an individual like Vijaya-bai inspired people to continue experimenting; that is why the existence of such people is vital. At a time when mediocrity rules the roost, the knowledge that people like Vijaya-bai exist is a source of comfort for those in the field,” said Raj Thackeray in a social media post.

Recalling his association with her, the MNS chief said, “My first memory of Vijaya-bai dates back to around 1988. Through my father-in-law, Mohan Wagh, I had the opportunity to meet her during my engagement. Since then, we met several times.”

Speaking about her chaste Marathi, Thackeray said, “I used to wonder how this “Mehta” spoke such beautiful Marathi and why she worked so much for the Marathi stage. Then I learned that she was originally Vijaya Jaywant—born into a Marathi family. Interestingly, people outside the theatre circuit still often wonder about this.”

In his condolences message, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The news of the passing of renowned theatre and film personality and veteran Marathi theatre producer and director Vijaya Mehta is sad. After initially making her mark as an actress, she went on to direct many plays. She groomed many exceptional artists. Her performances in films were also highly acclaimed. With her passing, a face that represented an entire generation has gone behind the curtain of time. I pay my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family.”

Also Read | Ebrahim Alkazi’s biography offers an intimate look at the father of modern Indian theatre

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “In the death of Vijaya Mehta, “walking, talking university” of Marathi theatre has gone behind the curtain of time forever. After growing up in Baroda, she studied acting at the National School of Drama in Delhi, learning the nuances of the craft under Ebrahim Alkazi. Later, along with Dr. Shriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande, and playwright Vijay Tendulkar, she founded the ‘Rangayan’ institution in Mumbai. Through this organization, she gave a new direction to Marathi theatre through constant experimentation. She strengthened Marathi theatre through plays like Barrister and Hamidabaichi Kothi. She worked to groom many artists like Neena Kulkarni, Ashok Saraf, and Nana Patekar. She was always striving to give audiences a living experience of theatre and to bring innovation to every production.

Vijaya-tai, who stood for experimental and innovative ideas in Marathi theatre, has left us today. Her passing is an immense loss to Marathi theatre. My heartfelt tribute to this masterful theatre devotee on behalf of myself and all Shiv Sainiks.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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