Vijay Diwas, anniversary of 1971 war victory, marked by Army’s Southern Command

The Indian Army’s Pune-headquartered Southern Command on Friday celebrated Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory achieved by India over Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Southern Command War Memorial to pay homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives in the war. The commemorative wreath was laid by Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar, chief of staff at the Southern Command headquarters. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune as well as Army, Air Force and Navy veterans who participated in the war.

The notable battles fought in the area of responsibility of the southern Army included the battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali, where Pakistan's forces were defeated by the Indian troops.

The 1971 war was forced on India because of the genocide of the people of East Pakistan that the Pakistani military regime under General Yahya Khan had carried out. The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both the eastern and western fronts. The 13-day war resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of Bangladesh.

The war began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on December 3, 1971. The notable battles fought in the area of responsibility of the southern Army included the battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali, where Pakistan’s forces were defeated by the Indian troops.

The famous battle of Longewala, fought between December 4 and 7, was one of the first major engagements in the western sector during the war. Longewala is located in the Thar desert and was at the time being defended by a company of 23 Punjab, commanded by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

The raid on the Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by soldiers of the 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel Bhawani Singh was another noted military action deep inside enemy territory. In this surgical strike, the Para Commando Battalion went 80 km deep inside Pakistan’s Sindh province to destroy enemy garrisons at Chachro and other places of military significance in the vicinity.