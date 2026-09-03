Pune man who ignited noise vs Ganpati festival debate attacked on camera

Vidyanand Bapat, whose campaign against noise pollution during the Ganpati celebration in Pune has sparked a massive debate, was attacked in public on Thursday morning. The incident was caught on camera. Bapat is seen speaking to some mediapersons when a man slaps him.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the incident. Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “Half an hour ago, we were informed that a person attacked Bapat while he was giving an interview. One person is visible in the video. Who he is and why he has done it is yet to be investigated. As soon as we know, we will let you know. The CCTV shows only one person, but we are gathering footage from various angles.”

Who is Vidyanand Bapat

Thirty-seven-year-old Bapat, who works at a BPO firm and lives in Pune’s Narayan Peth, has come into the spotlight after sparking a debate over noise levels in the city during the Ganpati festival.

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At a meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation on August 24 to discuss regulations for the festival, Bapat demanded that DJ speakers and Dhol Tasha groups be banned from the streets as they cause noise pollution and inconvenience to citizens. Representatives of Ganpati mandals opposed the demand, saying there must be no restrictions. Eventually, police escorted Bapat out of the venue.

Born and brought up in Ratnagiri, Bapat moved to Pune nine years ago. “People do not move out of their houses during the Ganpati festival in the Peth area due to the noise. This is unacceptable,” he said. Bapat, who has garnered a social media following for his uncompromising stand, told The Indian Express, “Decibel limits can never be followed if you allow loudspeakers or Dhol Tasha in public spaces. They should be played in an enclosed place, such as an auditorium. Those who want to listen can go inside. That is the only solution to reduce this menace of noise pollution.”

In 2025, the Solapur District Collector banned the use of DJ speakers during the Ganesh festival. Bapat says it is one of the reasons he decided to raise the issue in Pune this year. “Normally, if you play loudspeakers or Dhol Tasha it falls under public nuisance: Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. But a tradition has been created that it is somehow justifiable in the name of a festival. It is not okay on any day of the year, at any time and at any public place,” he said.

Bapat said he comes from the school of thought of rationalists like Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Richard Dawkins. He insists that the focus should be on the issue, and not on him. He is not a fan of the memes and reels about him, and said they were a diversion from the issue he was raising.

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Demanding tough action, he said, “These so-called festival enthusiasts are just goons. They just want to create noise at public places. They should be dealt with by brute force. If police force using tear gas, water guns, lathi charge, and pellet guns is not enough, the army should be brought in.”

BJP leader slams Bapat

At the August 24 meeting, Ganpati mandals said demands were being raised for restrictions on the festival, but other events saw no curbs. In a controversial remark, BJP city president Dhiraj Ghate said the media was giving undue importance to Bapat and that “even a street dog did not know him”. Medha Kulkarni, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, however, said, “festivals should absolutely avoid the ear-piercing blare of DJs”, and that rules on decibel limits should be followed.

Others who spoke up

Before Bapat raised the issue at the Pune Municipal Corporation meeting, a group of citizens launched a protest against noise pollution during festivals. A collective under the banner of ‘Ear-Splitting Speak Free Pune Action Committee’ organised a protest on August 30 at FC Road; dozens joined the cause.

Rajesh Mangire, a leader of the committee and a BJP and RSS member, said, “There is a recent trend to label anyone who opposes something as an anti-national. This is not correct. That is why whenever I am issuing statements against noise pollution, I am mentioning that I am associated with the RSS.”

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Now, Bapat’s fierce stand on the issue has given a boost to their movement. Bapat also joined a press conference organised by the committee.

While public opinion on the issue is divided, not all Ganpati mandals support noise pollution. Deepak Marne, president of Babu Genu Ganpati trust, said his mandal uses only dhol tasha during the visarjan ceremony. “We have never used DJs. I don’t feel dhol tasha should be opposed because it is our tradition. There can be restrictions on the number of instruments. Nowadays some use 100 dhols, we can reduce it to about 40. I agree that there should be limits to the noise,” he told The Indian Express.

On September 1, the National Human Rights Commission also took note of a complaint about high noise levels during the Ganesh festival. The commission issued a notice to the Chairman of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, asking him to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 31 weighed in on the issue, but stopped short of making his stand clear. “I will definitely be asked if DJ should be used in Ganeshotsav or not. But I want to tell Punekars that only Pune has the ability to celebrate a festival in a completely traditional way. My message to Punekars is that instead of getting dragged into this issue, they should show Maharashtra how a festival can be celebrated in a completely traditional manner.”

With inputs from Shubham Kurale