Pune police commissioner vows strict action against activist Vidyanand Bapat’s assailant

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's remarks came after a meeting organised by the Pune Police for festival activists ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. (Right) Activist Vidyanand Bapat being assaulted.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday assured strict action against the person who assaulted activist Vidyanand Bapat, even as the accused was detained and questioned by the police.

Bapat, known for his campaign against noise pollution and the use of DJs and loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav and other festivals, was speaking to a news channel when he was attacked by a gang of men. The video of the incident that went viral showed one of the men slapping Bapat.

“The assault on Vidyanand Bapat is condemnable. Such actions vitiate the atmosphere during the festive season. Everyone in the country has the right to express their opinion. While exercising this right, if anyone crosses the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ (boundary of propriety), the police will take action. However, one should not take the law into their own hands by resorting to assault,” Kumar said.