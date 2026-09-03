Pune police commissioner vows strict action against activist Vidyanand Bapat’s assailant

2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday assured strict action against the person who assaulted activist Vidyanand Bapat, even as the accused was detained and questioned by the police.
Bapat, known for his campaign against noise pollution and the use of DJs and loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav and other festivals, was speaking to a news channel when he was attacked by a gang of men. The video of the incident that went viral showed one of the men slapping Bapat.
“The assault on Vidyanand Bapat is condemnable. Such actions vitiate the atmosphere during the festive season. Everyone in the country has the right to express their opinion. While exercising this right, if anyone crosses the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ (boundary of propriety), the police will take action. However, one should not take the law into their own hands by resorting to assault,” Kumar said.
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The Commissioner’s remarks came after a meeting organised by the Pune Police for festival activists ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. Addressing the gathering, Amitesh Kumar condemned the attack and cautioned against the public taking the law into their hands.
Following the assault, the police escorted Bapat to a safe location while the alleged assailant was taken into custody. An inquiry into the incident has since begun, with police stating that questioning of the detained youth is currently underway.
Bapat has been vocal in recent days about the need to curb excessive noise from DJs and loudspeakers during public celebrations. He has reiterated that his campaign is not directed against Ganeshotsav or any religious sentiment, but only against the volume of amplified music during festivities.
Bapat alleged that his attackers were unhappy with his views and appeared to be seeking publicity, since disagreement is typically met with counter-arguments rather than violence.