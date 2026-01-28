Videos show Ajit Pawar’s plane in flames after crash landing at Baramati airport

Eyewitnesses said the plane made a lot of noise before coming in to land at Baramati airport.

Ajit PawarAjit Pawar was scheduled to attend four campaign rallies in Pune.

Fire and mangled metal were seen near the runway at Baramati airport after a plane belonging to NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, killing all five on board.

Videos from the spot that were shared on social media showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the remains of the chartered flight. Later videos showed rescue and police personnel at the spot. DGCA later said nobody on board survived the crash.

Reports said it was a chartered flight that Pawar had boarded to reach Pune to start campaign for the ongoing Zilla Parishad polls. He was scheduled to attend four campaign rallies in Pune.

Eyewitnesses said the plane made a lot of noise before coming in to land at Baramati airport. “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing so my attention went to it. It tried landing but slid off the runway and there was a big explosion just like they show in movies,” said an onlooker who owns a shop next to the airport.

