Videos show Ajit Pawar’s plane in flames after crash landing at Baramati airport

Fire and mangled metal were seen near the runway at Baramati airport after a plane belonging to NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, killing all five on board.

Videos from the spot that were shared on social media showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the remains of the chartered flight. Later videos showed rescue and police personnel at the spot. DGCA later said nobody on board survived the crash.

Reports said it was a chartered flight that Pawar had boarded to reach Pune to start campaign for the ongoing Zilla Parishad polls. He was scheduled to attend four campaign rallies in Pune.