Video series on pay and entitlements of Army jawans launched

The office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Southern Command), or PCDA(SC), in Pune has launched a series of educational videos to familiarise the Army jawans with their pay and entitlements from recruitment to their retirement.

The series was inaugurated by controller-general of defence accounts Rajnish Kumar on Thursday.

Officials said the system of the maintenance of pay accounts of Army jawans is complicated and involves efforts of the respective units where a junior commissioned officer or soldier of other ranks is posted, the records office of the regiment and the pay and account offices of the Defence Accounts Department. PCDA (SC) Pune disburses pay and entitlements to nearly three lakh Army jawans through its eight pay and accounts offices.

Officials said that Kshipra includes over 30 different videos in its two series, Kshipra 1 and Kshipra 2. The jawans can watch these videos through the CD provided to their respective units. At the inaugural ceremony, PCDA (SC) Satish Pendharkar spoke about the origination of the ideas that led to the creation of Kshipra and the need for educating the jawans.

Kumar also inaugurated the Gallery of Veeranganas launched on the premises of PCDA (SC). As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, PCDA (SC) has honoured the sacrifices of the 25 women freedom fighters like Captain Laxmi Sehgal, Rani Abbakha, Jhano Mumo and others who fought valiantly for the country. The Gallery of Veeranganas was inaugurated by Ratna Kumar, wife of Kumar.

The Defence Accounts Department provides audit, accounting, payment and financial advisory services to the armed forces in the country and other organisations under the Ministry of Defence. The ceremony was attended by senior Army officials and Indian Defence Accounts Service officers.

During the ceremony, the central hall of the office of the PCDA(SC) was named after Vasudev Balwant Phadke, also known as the father of Indian armed rebellion. He had served in the erstwhile Military Accounts Department in Pune. The building assumes architectural importance for its construction history dating back to 1864.