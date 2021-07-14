Video of bride on bonnet of moving car goes viral; police book her and relatives for rash driving, Covid violations

Officials said as the legal provisions invoked in the offence were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest.

POLICE BOOKED a 23-year-old bride and her relatives for alleged rash driving and violation of Covid-19 safety norms after a video, in which she is seen posing on the bonnet of a moving car, went viral on social media. The video was shot on Tuesday morning before the wedding took place, police said.

An FIR in the case was lodged at Loni Kalbhor police station later in the afternoon. Police have booked the 23-year-old woman, a relative who was driving the SUV, another person who was filming her while riding on a bike, and some others who were travelling in the car.

According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, the videos were widely circulated on social media and phone messenger platforms. In the video, the woman, wearing bridal attire, was seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car while a person on a bike was filming her, police added.

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Upon preliminary examination of the video, we found that there were multiple violations. Their actions did not just endanger their own lives, but there were also blatant violations of Covid safety norms, including the mask rule. Our probe has revealed that the video was shot at Dive Ghat area around 10.30 am on Tuesday before the bride and her relatives went for the wedding. We registered a case against them in the afternoon.”

