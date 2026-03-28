A video against BJP, an FIR in Nanded, and police summons: Pune YouTuber Mukta Kadam says ‘have nothing to fear’

Days after she was summoned by the Nanded police in relation to a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against her for alleged poll code violations, freelance journalist and YouTuber Mukta Kadam said on Saturday that nothing would deter her from exposing the “wrongdoings” of those in power. She alleged that the FIR was filed because she had criticised the BJP and senior leader Ashok Chavan in her social media posts.

“I will not be cowed down by any such FIR. I am raising my voice fearlessly against the inconveniences meted out to people of Nanded for years,” said Kadam, 35, whose videos highlighting the lack of civic amenities in Nanded city have garnered millions of views on social media.

Kadam, who was born in Nanded, is now based in Pune, where she is studying journalism. The Nanded police filed an FIR against her on January 15, the day of polling for the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation. The FIR states that election officials complained that she had posted social media content violating the model code of conduct.

“We filed the FIR after election officials gave us a written complaint against Mukta Kadam for violating the code on the last two days of the elections,” Prashant Londhe, Assistant Police Inspector, Vajirabad police station, told The Indian Express.

Asked if the police had conducted any investigation before registering the FIR, Londhe said, “No…after the election officials gave us the complaint, we straightaway registered the FIR against her.” He added that though the police have sent notices to Kadam, asking her to cooperate with the investigation, she has yet to come to Nanded. “We will not arrest her, we will file a chargesheet against her,” Londhe said.

Kadam confirmed that she has received the notice. “Yes, a few days ago, I received the notice. I will be visiting Nanded soon. I have nothing to fear, I have done nothing wrong,” she added.

Kadam has been highlighting the alleged dismal state of civic amenities in Nanded. “Everywhere in Nanded, uncollected garbage is a common sight. In some areas, it is never collected by conservancy staff for days on end. Similarly, a drinking water problem persists in the entire city. Roads are in poor shape,” she alleged.

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‘Criticised BJP, Ashok Chavan’

Kadam said the poll code regulations do not apply to a private individual. “I am not a political party. The poll code is applied to a political party, their leaders, and registered members. I am a private individual. I can write what I feel is right,” she added.

“The FIR says I appealed to voters not to exercise their voting rights and tried to create hurdles in the election process…Neither did I ask anyone not to vote, nor was I on the field on polling day. I only urged voters not to vote for the BJP, which is a corrupt party and was distributing Rs 2,000 per vote,” she alleged.

“In all my posts, I have criticised the BJP for all the wrong it was doing in Maharashtra and the country,” she added.

She further said that she was critical of BJP leader Ashok Chavan in her videos. “Chavan was earlier a Congress chief minister, a Lok Sabha MP, and is now a Rajya Sabha MP. He shifted to the BJP along with all Congress corporators in Nanded in 2022. Despite enjoying power for so long, Nanded has remained a mess,” she alleged.

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‘Difference between private individual and YouTuber’

Nanded Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Dhoipode, who was the election officer, said that Kadam had been instructed not to post videos during the 48 hours before election day, yet she did not comply.

“There is a difference between a private individual and a YouTuber. An individual can write news criticising or praising politicians or parties…But during the 48 hours before the polling day, no one should put out posts that can influence voters. We had told Mukta Kadam twice not to put new videos during the last 48 hours of polling day. But she did not listen,” he said.

Doiphode pointed out that no action was taken against Kadam when she posted videos highlighting the alleged civic inconveniences in Nanded. “We did not object to it because she was not taking anybody’s name. In her videos, she was asking questions as to who is responsible for such inconveniences. But in the last 48 hours, she carried on in the same vein, putting out posts violative of the code,” he added.

Nothing to do with her: BJP

While Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of the Maharashtra Congress, alleged that the police lodged the FIR under political pressure, BJP state vice-president Keshav Upadhye said the party always welcomed criticism.

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“The FIR against Mukta Kadam seems to have been done under pressure from the ruling politicians. The poll code violation does not apply to Kadam, who is a private individual,” said Londhe.

Meanwhile, Upadhye said, “Criticism of BJP is always welcome…If the election officials have filed the case against her, she can always approach the court for justice. We have nothing to do with her.”