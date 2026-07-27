Asked not to take video of CPR treatment, patient’s son assaults doctor at Sassoon hospital

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A doctor at the Sassoon General Hospital was assaulted allegedly by the son of a patient, who was later booked by the police.
According to police, the incident happened when the doctor asked the accused not to record the video of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment. Police said the patient died of a heart attack.
An FIR in this case was registered at the Bundgarden police station on Saturday.
Police said the accused, a 30-year-old man from Ghorpadi, brought his father who suffered cardiac arrest to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for treatment on Saturday.
Police said the patient was taken to the emergency ward. In an attempt to save the patient, when the trainee doctor at the hospital was giving him CPR, the accused started recording a video of the procedure on his cell phone.
When the doctor asked him to not record the video, he allegedly turned angry and assaulted the doctor.
Based on a complaint filed by the doctor, police have booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing their duty), 352, 351 and sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions. (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.
Sub-inspector Ganesh Wankhade said that the father of the accused was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not arrest the accused. He was released and given a notice as per the law for further investigation.