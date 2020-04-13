Vidarbha to experience first heatwave event of season over next two days: IMD

According to the IMD, the heatwave in Vidarbha will subside in 48 hours. (Representational Image) According to the IMD, the heatwave in Vidarbha will subside in 48 hours. (Representational Image)

Vidarbha will experience the first heatwave event of the season over the next 48 hours, as day temperatures in the region have been steadily soaring over 40 degrees Celsius in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions over parts of the region.

Pune, too, recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius on the Monday, which was two degrees above normal. The maximum temperatures in the city are likely to hover close to 40 degrees Celsius during this week, IMD officials said.

On Monday, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra, recording 43.8 degrees Celsius. Similarly, other cities in this subdivision reported heightened heat. Some of them include Amravati (42.2 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (42.1 degrees Celsius), Washim (42 degrees Celsius) and Wardha (41.7degrees Celsius).

“The wind blowing from the Arabian Sea has been drawing moisture over land, resulting in a spike in temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra. Heatwave in Vidarbha shall subside in 48 hours,” said an official from IMD, Nagpur.

Earlier this month, the Met office, in its Summer Temperature Outlook forecast for April to June, had predicted a warmer than normal summer season. Besides, the forecast had also warned of more events of heatwave in central, West and North India during these months.

Day temperatures remained on the higher side in most places in the state on Monday. However, some sporadic events of light rain and hail were reported from Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Solapur and some districts in Marathwada during the weekend.

Thunder and lightning is expected over all three sub-divisions except Konkan till Wednesday, IMD forecast predicted.

