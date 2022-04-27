scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Vidarbha sizzles at 45°C, yellow alert till April 30

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 27, 2022 2:49:01 am
The heat wave sweeping through Maharashtra on Tuesday pushed Vidarbha into the category of India’s hottest locations. Brahmapuri and Akola also featured among the hottest areas in the country.

The state’s highest maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) were recorded at Brahmapuri (44.7), followed by Akola (44.5), Chandrapur and Wardha (44.4 each), Gondiya (43.5), Amravati (43.2), Nagpur, Washim and Parbhani (43 each), Ahmednagar (42.3) and Solapur (41.4).

In Pune, Chinchwad (41.3) and Magarpatta (41) localities remained warmer than Pashan (40.3) and Shivajinagar (40.1) on Tuesday. According to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of thunderstorms and rain over Pune district till Friday.

Read |Chandrapur among hottest; heat wave to prevail over Vidarbha: IMD

This is the second heat wave spell in April over Maharashtra this summer and its duration has caught the attention of Met officials. Currently, there is a trough due to wind discontinuity between Vidarbha and south Karnataka, which can enhance thunderstorms and rainfall over southern Madhya Maharashtra and peninsular India.

The IMD has issued an ‘yellow’ alert warning of continuing heat wave conditions over Chandrapur, Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts till April 30.

“It is interesting to note how Maharashtra witnessed a longer heat wave spell this year, even as south peninsular India was receiving good rainfall and presence of moisture,” said R K Jenamani, senior weather scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, New Delhi.

