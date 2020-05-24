Maharashtra: Vidarbha, Marathwada to witness severe heatwave for next 3 days: IMD

In this spell of heatwave, IMD has warned of extremely hot conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odhisha and Telangana. In this spell of heatwave, IMD has warned of extremely hot conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odhisha and Telangana.

Vidarbha and Marathwada are set to experience a severe heatwave during the next three days, with maximum temperatures to remain over 45 degree Celsius, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a warning issued on Sunday. IMD has placed Vidarbha under yellow alert till May 27.

However, no heatwave warnings have been issued to Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, this week. On Sunday, Pune recorded 39.8 degrees.

“Due to dry northerly winds prevailing over northwest and central India, heatwave conditions have developed,” IMD’s heatwave warning read. “These winds will prevail for the next four to five days, causing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in these regions.”

On Sunday, six out of the nine meteorological stations in Vidarbha recorded day temperatures of more than 45 degrees. Recording 46.7 degrees, Nagpur remained the hottest city in the state on the day. The other cities in the sub-division that reported extreme hot conditions were Chandrapur (46.6 degrees), Akola (46.1 degrees), Gondia (46 degrees), Yavatmal (45.8 degrees), Amravati (45.6 degrees), and Brahmhapuri (44.4 degrees). Some areas in neighbouring Marathwada, too, reported above normal temperatures, which included Parbhani (45.5 degrees) and Nanded (45 degrees) on the day.

In this spell of heatwave, IMD has warned of extremely hot conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odhisha and Telangana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.