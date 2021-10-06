Victory Flame hosted by veterans and war heroes in Salunkhe Vihar

As part of the month-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration events in Pune, the Victory Flame was on Tuesday taken to Salunkhe Vihar, where it was received by a large number of veterans and 1971 India-Pakistan War heroes residing in the locality.

The flame was initially received by Lt Gen (retd) Pandit B T, Colonel (retd) Salunkhe S Balwant and Jaya Harolikar, wife of Brig Arun Harolikar. The event was attended by several other veterans, Veer Naris and serving military officers, who carried the flame during the ceremony as a mark of respect.

The flame was relayed in the residential area before hosting it at community hall, where a cultural programme was organised by the residents.

In order to celebrate 50 years of the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, a nationwide celebration began on December 16 last year with PM Narendra Modi setting out four Victory Flames in four directions.

On October 1, a grand welcome was given by the military and citizens of Pune to the flame.