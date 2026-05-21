Victim arrested while criminals roam free, says NCP(SP)’s Vikas Lawande after arrest over Warkari remarks

Sources said Lawande had allegedly failed to disclose details of all pending cases against him before the court.

Days after preacher Sangam Bhandare and his followers threw black ink on NCP(SP) leader Vikas Lawande in Pune, police arrested him on Thursday over remarks alleging infiltration into the Warkari sect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde said Lawande would be produced before a court on Friday. “He has been arrested under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected,” Munde said.

Section 196 pertains to promoting enmity between groups and harming communal harmony, while Section 299 deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said the case against Lawande had been registered at Wagholi police station before the ink attack incident. “His arrest has taken place only after court permission,” Patil told The Indian Express.