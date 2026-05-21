Victim arrested while criminals roam free, says NCP(SP)’s Vikas Lawande after arrest over Warkari remarks

Police are yet to make any arrests after an ink attack on Lawande by a preacher and his followers.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneMay 21, 2026 10:05 PM IST
20 years ago, Odisha engineer joined on Rs 6,000 salary. This week, vigilance found 97 land plots, farmhousesSources said Lawande had allegedly failed to disclose details of all pending cases against him before the court.
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Days after preacher Sangam Bhandare and his followers threw black ink on NCP(SP) leader Vikas Lawande in Pune, police arrested him on Thursday over remarks alleging infiltration into the Warkari sect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde said Lawande would be produced before a court on Friday. “He has been arrested under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected,” Munde said.

Section 196 pertains to promoting enmity between groups and harming communal harmony, while Section 299 deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said the case against Lawande had been registered at Wagholi police station before the ink attack incident. “His arrest has taken place only after court permission,” Patil told The Indian Express.

Sources said Lawande had allegedly failed to disclose details of all pending cases against him before the court.

The arrest triggered sharp reactions from the NCP(SP), with Baramati MP Supriya Sule accusing the state government of acting out of political vendetta.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of our leader Vikas Lawande. What direction exactly is the state Home Department working in? The incidents that have taken place in Pune city and surrounding areas over the last few days raise this very question,” Sule said.

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“According to Central government data, Pune ranks first in Maharashtra and fifth in India in terms of crime. Murders are taking place in broad daylight, gang wars are occurring, and women and young girls are facing atrocities. Goons are being given free rein in the state, yet political leaders are being arrested,” she added.

NCP(SP) state president Shashikant Shinde and party MLA Rohit Pawar reached Wagholi police station and extended support to Lawande while demanding action against those who had attacked him.

Party spokesperson Vidya Chavan said Lawande had rightly raised the issue of the “infiltration” of undesirable elements into the Warkari sect. “And for this, he is being made to pay a price,” she added.

In a social media post after the arrest, Lawande said, “This is a case of letting the thief go free and hanging the ascetic. The criminals who launched a life-threatening attack on me are roaming free.

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Meanwhile, police from Wagholi police station — acting on a false complaint and without any evidence — came to my house at night to arrest me without even calling me.”

“The police could have simply called me. I am not absconding, nor have I sought any pardon. I cooperate with the police because I am a law-abiding citizen. I will continue to fight for the truth. I will not seek bail, hire a lawyer, or pay a fine — I will follow the Satyagrahi method,” he stated.

Lawande also alleged that the police left a message about his arrest to his family while he was not at home, questioning whether the police did so to intimidate them.

Last month, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar had written an article on the alleged entry of regressive elements into the peace-loving Warkari fold, saying he would reveal the names of 40 such “infiltrators”.

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During a recent television debate, Lawande escalated the row by accusing certain kirtankars of being “infiltrators”.

Subsequently, the NCP(SP) released a list naming several prominent spiritual figures, accusing them of disruption the traditional social equality of the sect.

Wagholi police said the case against Lawande was registered on May 8 based on a complaint filed by a 41-year-old Warkari kirtankar. She alleged that Lawande’s remarks had insulted ‘several respected kirtankars’.

The arrest came after Bhandare and his associates attacked Lawande at Mhatobachi Alandi in Pune by throwing black ink on him on May 9. Bhandare later released a video claiming he targeted Lawande because the NCP(SP) leader had criticised his gurus. He also allegedly threatened to target Lawande again in the future.

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Police, however, have not yet arrested Bhandare or his associates.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Lawande claimed he had filed a complaint at Loni Kalbhor police station in connection with the ink attack incident.

(With inputs from Sushant Kulkarni)

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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