Vibe to Van Gogh: Why Pune’s young buyers are choosing sunflowers over roses

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Walk past any flower stall on FC Road in Pune, and you’ll notice something that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago: tall, golden sunflowers displayed at the front, often selling more than roses. The change is subtle, but clear.
Govind, a flower seller on FC Road, says there was hardly any demand for sunflowers two to three years ago. “Now, I am selling over 60 pieces every day. Demand goes up even more on weekends. Most of the buyers include youngsters and largely women,” he adds
Another vendor on the same stretch has noticed a similar pattern. “There are several educational institutes nearby, so I see a lot of college students buying sunflowers. But it’s not just them, adults are interested too,” he says.
“The surge in demand has also pushed prices up sharply, from around Rs 40 per stalk to Rs 100-120 today, compared to Rs 20 for a rose, Rs 50 for a chrysanthemum,” he adds.
At Pune’s Gultekdi market, traders say sunflowers are now highly demanded as they have become a fixture at weddings, haldi ceremonies, and mehendi functions.
“Earlier, roses, marigolds, and jasmine, among others, dominated completely,” says Sandip Kamthe, a flower trader at Gultekdi. “But with wedding planners embracing more creative themes, sunflowers have become a favourite. We have seen demand grow steadily over the last two to three years. Retailers have even started selling them at traffic signals now,” Kamthe adds.
Kamthe, however, notes that these are not the sunflowers grown for oil. The ornamental variety now brightening Pune’s flower stalls is a Japanese hybrid called Vincent, introduced by the seed company Sakata Seed Corporation about five to six years ago. Since then, it has quietly transformed the market.
Ask buyers why they choose sunflowers, and their reasons extend far beyond looks.
“Sunflowers symbolise positivity, adoration, and longevity. Just as they turn toward the sun, they remind me to have hope and focus on the brighter side of life,” Anushka Tapshalkar, a resident of Nigdi, says.
Tapshalkar believes the flower’s appeal is deeply connected with millennials and Gen Z. “They represent a mix of positive aesthetics, mental wellness, and authentic connection, often serving as a modern, versatile alternative to traditional romance symbols like red roses. Their bright yellow petals are associated with boosting moods and lowering stress.”
For Chaitali Netake, who lives in Karve Nagar, sunflowers have become part of her daily routine. “I often bring home fresh sunflowers and place them in a vase, especially on difficult days. Just looking at them lifts my mood instantly,” she says.
Netake also challenges the long-held assumption that flowers are a romantic gesture meant only for couples. “Unlike roses, which are strictly romantic, sunflowers are viewed as a versatile gift suitable for friends, partners, or family, emphasising friendship and genuine connection,” she adds.
She says she would happily receive a sunflower instead of a rose as a gift. “There is something about a sunflower that no other flower quite matches. Even one stem, standing alone, can light up a room and an emotional state.”
The growing popularity of sunflowers in Pune reflects a wider global trend, shaped in part by social media. Many buyers now pause to photograph their flowers before putting them in a vase.
With their large faces, bright yellow petals, and strong contrast, sunflowers are well-suited to the warm, uplifting images often shared on Instagram and Pinterest.
Cultural influences have also contributed to this shift.
Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers series has remained a powerful presence in pop culture, fashion, and interior design for decades. Its influence continues to resonate with a generation that incorporates art into everyday items, from tote bags and phone cases to home décor.