Vibe to Van Gogh: Why Pune’s young buyers are choosing sunflowers over roses

Walk past any flower stall on FC Road in Pune, and you’ll notice something that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago: tall, golden sunflowers displayed at the front, often selling more than roses. The change is subtle, but clear.

Govind, a flower seller on FC Road, says there was hardly any demand for sunflowers two to three years ago. “Now, I am selling over 60 pieces every day. Demand goes up even more on weekends. Most of the buyers include youngsters and largely women,” he adds

Another vendor on the same stretch has noticed a similar pattern. “There are several educational institutes nearby, so I see a lot of college students buying sunflowers. But it’s not just them, adults are interested too,” he says.