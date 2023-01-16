Veterans, family members attend ex-servicemen rally held at BEG

AN EX-SERVICEMEN rally was held on Saturday at the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre in Khadki to address various grievances of the veterans and family members of the soldiers. The event was attended by nearly 1,000 veterans and family members.

The rally was held at the Bhagat Pavilion of the BEG and Centre for the veterans by station headquarters Khadki-Aundh. The event also marked the seventh Armed Forces Veterans Day, and was presided over by Station Commander Brigadier DG Patwardhan, who is the Commandant of Bombay Engineer Group and Centre.

The rally was attended by 1,000 veterans and Veer Naris. Army officers said that the main aim of the event was to connect with the veterans and address their grievances.

For the resolution of the pension-related grievances, counters of various record offices were established. A medical camp was also established with free medical check-up through Military Hospital Khadki, Military Dental Centre, various empanelled hospitals and the Khadki Cantonment Board Hospital.

Lieutenant General SS Hasabnis (retd) addressed the rally on behalf of the veterans. The event also included a performance by the Military Pipe Band of The Bombay Sappers, children of Army Public School Kirkee and Army Public School Dighi. In recognition of their sacrifice and service, veer naris, eminent veterans and personalities were felicitated during the event.

One of the key features of the event was stalls by financial institutions, educational institutions, placement agencies, Army Welfare Education Society, Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Central Army Wives Welfare Association, CSD facilities and Aadhar Card Updation Counter.