scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Veteran social worker, 3 family members die as car hits stationary container on highway

The family hails from Domari village in Patoda taluka of the Beed district of Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Shankar Bhondwe (66), wife Sindhu (60), daughter-in-law Kartiki (30) and granddaughter Anandi (2). (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Veteran social worker, 3 family members die as car hits stationary container on highway
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A veteran social worker from Beed district and his three family members including his wife, daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter were killed while his son was injured when their car rammed into a stationary container ‘negligently’ parked on the roadside on Pune-Ahmednagar highway Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:30 pm near Karegaon village, in Shirur taluka, over 60 kilometers away from Pune city on the Ahmednagar to Pune corridor of the highway.

Also Read |‘Maharashtra CM’s son has hired contract killers to eliminate me’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Shankar Bhondwe (66), wife Sindhu (60), daughter-in-law Kartiki (30) and granddaughter Anandi (2). Sudam’s son Aswhin (35), who was driving the car, has been critically injured and is being treated at a hospital. The family hails from Domari village in Patoda taluka of the Beed district of Maharashtra.

“As per the initial probe, the car rammed into the stationary container parked on the roadside of the highway in a negligent manner. The driver of the container, identified as Bablu Lahri Chauhan, has been arrested for wrongfully parking the vehicle and causing the accident.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
More from Pune

Police officials said the deceased Sudam Bhondwe ran a residential education institute named Sondara Gurukul in Domri village in Beed. The institute educates underprivileged children, including those of sugarcane labourers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 05:45 IST
Next Story

Bank mergers in India have been beneficial to banking sector, says RBI paper

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close