Veteran social worker, 3 family members die as car hits stationary container on highway

A veteran social worker from Beed district and his three family members including his wife, daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter were killed while his son was injured when their car rammed into a stationary container ‘negligently’ parked on the roadside on Pune-Ahmednagar highway Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:30 pm near Karegaon village, in Shirur taluka, over 60 kilometers away from Pune city on the Ahmednagar to Pune corridor of the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Shankar Bhondwe (66), wife Sindhu (60), daughter-in-law Kartiki (30) and granddaughter Anandi (2). Sudam’s son Aswhin (35), who was driving the car, has been critically injured and is being treated at a hospital. The family hails from Domari village in Patoda taluka of the Beed district of Maharashtra.

“As per the initial probe, the car rammed into the stationary container parked on the roadside of the highway in a negligent manner. The driver of the container, identified as Bablu Lahri Chauhan, has been arrested for wrongfully parking the vehicle and causing the accident.”

Police officials said the deceased Sudam Bhondwe ran a residential education institute named Sondara Gurukul in Domri village in Beed. The institute educates underprivileged children, including those of sugarcane labourers.