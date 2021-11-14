Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale supports Kangana’s ‘1947 bheek’ remark

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has come out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement that the Independence India won in 1947 was “bheek” (alms). Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Bramhan Mahasangh in Pune to honour the actor on his 75th birthday, Gokhale said he agrees with Ranaut’s statement.

“I agree with what Kangana has said. We got freedom in alms. The fighters who wanted to snatch it from the British were hanged and the big-wigs at that time did not attempt to save them. I have read a lot,” said Gokhale, while repeatedly emphasising his support for Ranaut’s statement.

Insisting that the Shiv Sena and BJP shouldn’t have parted ways, Gokhale, who has made a name in theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi films, said the two must come together to fight the “situation” that the country was facing.

“After Balasaheb’s death, the political games have become so weird that the Marathi manoos have grown weary. Media has no idea what the people of the state think, but people like me who travel across the state and get in touch with people get to hear that this (Sena-BJP) split was wrong and it has hurt many people. Sena and BJP should come together if the country has to be pulled back from the edge of danger,” said Gokhale, without specifying what the “danger” was.

The actor said he was actively trying to bring the two saffron parties back together. “My efforts are on. I had personally asked Devendra Fadnavis why he did not give the CM’s post to Sena for 2.5 years. He (Fadnavis) told me that it was a mistake. Whatever happened between them, they should let people know and take them in confidence. If you deceive people, they will punish you terribly.”

He said in future too he will speak to Uddhav and Fadnavis personally. “If you are followers (of the party) then you have to do something to save the country,” said Gokhale.