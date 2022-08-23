scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

VL-SRSAM, jointly designed by three facilities of the DRDO for Indian Naval warships, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

VL-SRSAM is a canisterised system, which means it is stored and operated from specially designed compartments (File Photo)

The indigenously-developed ship-borne weapon system, Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), was successfully flight tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy off the Chandipur coast in Odisha Tuesday.

Tuesday’s launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking an aircraft, which was successfully engaged. VL-SRSAM, jointly designed by three facilities of the DRDO for Indian Naval warships, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

“During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune,” said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry for the successful flight test and said the missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Navy. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

The VL-SRSAM system has been designed to strike high-speed airborne targets at the range of 40 to 50 km and at an altitude of around 15 km. DRDO officials have said its design is based on the Astra missile, which is a Beyond Visual Range Air to Air missile.

Two key features of the VL-SRSAM are cruciform wings and thrust vectoring. The cruciform wings are four small wings arranged like a cross on four sides and give the projective a stable aerodynamic posture. The thrust vectoring is an ability to change the direction of the thrust from its engine control the angular velocity and the attitude of the missile, an official said.

VL-SRSAM is a canisterised system, which means it is stored and operated from specially designed compartments. In the canister, the inside environment is controlled thus making its transport and storage easier and improving the shelf life of weapons.

More from Pune
Advertisement

VL-SRSAM was successfully tested in February and December last year and again in June this year.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:35:13 pm
Next Story

“Dravid will be back before India-Pakistan game … it’s just a bloody flu yaar” : Ravi Shastri, former India coach

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement