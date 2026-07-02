With 7 million alerts each night, Rubin Observatory begins 10-year mission to map Universe

A revolutionary ten-year odyssey into the depths of space and time has officially begun. The NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located in Chile, has formally commenced its highly anticipated Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). Utilising the largest digital camera ever constructed, this decade-long mapping mission will allow astronomers to explore a dynamic, changing Universe in unprecedented detail.

Indian scientists collaborating on the international project emphasise that the survey marks the dawn of a new epoch in observational astrophysics.

Professor Surhud More from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), who serves as the Rubin IUCAA programme manager, explained that the mission’s scope is staggeringly broad.

“Whether your interests lie in understanding the formation of the Solar System, discovering exploding stars, finding black holes that rip stars apart, mapping dark matter across half the sky, or understanding how the Universe will evolve in the future—Rubin has you covered,” Prof More said.

Professor Yogesh Wadadekar from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR), a member of the LSST Galaxies Science Collaboration, told The Indian Express that he is particularly looking forward to the deep-field imaging.

“Rubin/LSST will allow us to study as many as 20 billion galaxies of every shape and size, each with its own history of formation and evolution spanning billions of years,” Prof. Wadadekar said. “This unprecedented dataset will allow thousands of questions on galaxy evolution to be asked, and answered.”

Einstein’s vision

The observatory is also expected to break records in detecting rare cosmic alignments. Dr Anupreeta More, co-chair of the LSST Strong Lensing Science Collaboration, noted that Rubin will discover over 10,000 gravitational lenses, a phenomenon in which a massive foreground object bends light, producing multiple copies of a distant source.

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“This is a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein, though he never believed our telescopes would advance enough to actually detect them,” Dr More said.

“Due to lensing, some of the rare transients like Supernovae or Kilonovae can appear unusually brighter (lensing magnification) but will also seem to occur more than once, giving us the deja vu experience. Such gravitationally lensed transients are not just some magnificent spectacle; they help us in measuring the age and the expansion rate of the Universe,” Dr More added.

Largest digital camera

Rubin Observatory’s unique design combines enormous light-collecting power, the ability to move rapidly across the sky and a wide field of view. Its 3,200-megapixel camera, the largest digital camera in the world, is now capturing a new, detailed image approximately every 40 seconds./strong>

Each night, Rubin collects approximately 10 terabytes of data and produces as many as 7 million alerts of changes in the night sky. These alerts stream to alert brokers: automated systems that sort and classify these changes so scientists can act quickly.

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Named after the pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin, who provided the first convincing observational evidence for the existence of dark matter, the state-of-the-art facility is jointly funded by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and the US Department of Energy’s Office (DEO) of Science. NSF’s NOIRLab manages the facility’s operations.

According to an official statement by NOIRLab, the observatory’s unique engineering combines massive light-collecting power with the ability to sweep rapidly across the sky. Every few nights, Rubin will relentlessly scan the entire southern sky, effectively creating an ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition time-lapse video of our evolving cosmos.

“Not only is Rubin helping to unlock the mysteries of the distant dark Universe,” project contributors noted, “it is also officially the most powerful Solar System discovery machine ever built.”