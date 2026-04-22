From poaching to protection: How Velas emerged as Maharashtra’s turtle conservation hub

Tucked along the Konkan coast in Ratnagiri district, Velas was once a village where Olive Ridley turtle eggs were routinely poached. Today, it is known across Maharashtra as a model of community-led conservation, where protecting turtles has not only revived biodiversity but also created sustainable livelihoods.

The transformation began in 2002, when members of NGO Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, during a survey for White-bellied Sea Eagles, stumbled upon eggshells scattered along the beach. “That’s when we realised Velas was a major nesting site,” said Mohan Upadhye, a researcher with the state’s Mangrove Foundation and resident of Velas.

“At the time, villagers would collect eggs for consumption and sale. It was part of their livelihood,” he said. What followed was a gradual shift from exploitation to conservation.

With support from locals, the NGO began protecting turtle nests. By 2006, the idea of a turtle festival was introduced to promote ecotourism and provide an alternative income. The change was swift and organic. “People saw that tourism brought in more steady earnings than selling eggs. They shifted on their own,” Upadhye said.

Today, the initiative has expanded well beyond Velas. The annual turtle festival is now held across multiple beaches, including Guhagar, Anjarle, Wayangani, and others, with conservation efforts spread over more than 30 beaches in Ratnagiri.

Role of temperature

Sea turtles, including Olive Ridleys, begin arriving along Maharashtra’s coastline in November to lay eggs. These eggs typically hatch in about 60 days, though sand temperature plays a crucial role in determining the incubation period, and even the sex of hatchlings.

“Temperatures between 30-32 degrees Celsius tend to produce females, while 24-25 degrees Celsius results in males. Rising temperatures are skewing this balance,” explained marine biologist Aditi Renake, pointing to the impact of climate change.

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To safeguard nests, two trained volunteers keep vigil through the night, monitoring the beach to safeguard nesting turtles and newly laid eggs, and government-appointed beach managers relocate eggs to fenced hatcheries.

“Eggs must be shifted within six hours and recreated in conditions similar to the natural nest,” Renake said, adding that beyond this period can affect hatching success.

Strict local measures have also helped. The Velas gram panchayat has banned night lighting and water sports along the beach. “Artificial lights disorient turtles, while plastic waste can cause them to abandon nesting altogether,” said Kanchan Pawar, Divisional Forest Officer, Mangrove division, South Konkan.

The conservation effort has transformed the village economy. From just six homestays a few years ago, Velas now has over 40, driven in part by social media visibility. “For a village of around 1,400 people, this has created multiple livelihood opportunities,” said Siddhi Patil, a local homestay operator.

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Visitors are invited to witness hatchlings making their way to the sea, usually at dawn or dusk. “They must go on their own. This beach imprinting helps them return to the same shore as adults,” Renake explained.

Growing challenges

The growing popularity of turtle tourism has brought new challenges. “Sometimes hatchlings are held back to show tourists, or kept in plastic tubs for too long. That is harmful; they are already exhausted while digging up from their nest and need to reach the sea quickly for food,” said Durga Thigale, an environmental consultant. She suggested stricter protocols and alternatives like cane baskets.

Experts also warn of larger threats. Coastal infrastructure, vehicle movement on beaches, and unregulated tourism continue to damage nesting habitats. “Concrete structures on the beach causing habitat destruction and altered beach slopes by vehicle movement make it difficult for turtles to nest,” said wildlife photographer and turtle conservationist Darshan Vengurlekar.

Some regions are already seeing the consequences. “In areas like Dahanu and Palghar, there have been no nests reported for around 10-15 years. In Raigad too, nesting is now limited to a handful of beaches,” Upadhye noted.