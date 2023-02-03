scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Vehicle thief who published his death report in newspaper arrested in Pune

During investigation, cops got to know about Mishra's involvement in the theft of a four wheeler. It was learnt that he went to his native place in MP with the stolen vehicle.

Police have identified the accused as Vivek Mishra (32), resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Mishra was operating a tyre repair unit in Kothrud area about a year before. (Express Photo)
The Pune City Police has arrested a vehicle thief who had allegedly faked his death by asking his family members to publish a notice of his death in a local newspaper.

Police have identified the accused as Vivek Mishra (32), resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Mishra was operating a tyre repair unit in Kothrud area about a year before.

He committed the theft of a four wheeler from the Paud road area and has been on the run since then. An offence of vehicle theft was lodged in this case at the Kothrud police station.

During investigation, cops got to know about Mishra’s involvement in the theft of a four wheeler. It was learnt that he went to his native place in MP with the stolen vehicle.

But when the cops went to MP, Mishra’s family members told the police that he was dead. They also allegedly showed a new paper notice about his death to police.

However, cops got to know that he was alive and was also using the stolen vehicle by changing its number. A court has remanded the accused to magisterial custody, said police.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 04:17 IST
20 years after local court convicted man in NDPS case, HC sets aside order

