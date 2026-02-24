96.5% vehicle owners ready to change travel modes if high-polluting vehicles are banned: Study

If high-polluting vehicles are banned in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, 96.5 per cent of people are likely to shift to a less polluting or zero-pollution private vehicle, such as an EV or BS-6 vehicle, as one of the options. The other top travel choice in such a scenario would be public transport, walking, or cycling, with 24.5 per cent of people indicating this option. Experts view this as “an encouraging sign that stricter emission standards could nudge more private-vehicle users toward public transport”.
These statistics are based on a new survey by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India titled Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Perception Study on Air Pollution and Low Emission Zone Strategies. The organisation, which works globally on creating progressive transport systems and policies, conducted a survey of 2,000 personal two-wheeler and four-wheeler users from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations to gauge their pulse on air pollution and the outcomes if a daily pollution charge or ban was imposed on high-polluting vehicles. The survey spanned September and October 2025.
The other key findings include understanding changes in the travel behaviour of people if they had to pay a daily pollution charge to use their high-polluting vehicle, instead of these vehicles being banned. What if the respondents had to pay a daily pollution charge of Rs 75 for two-wheelers and Rs 150 for cars? “Only 4 per cent of respondents agreed to pay daily cess as it would allow them to travel occasionally or during emergencies. However, 96 per cent of respondents would still prefer to switch to a less polluting or EV vehicle, instead of paying,” says the survey.
According to the researchers, the finding demonstrates that a policy that discourages the use of high-polluting vehicles alongside encouraging cleaner modes can encourage a faster shift to a less polluting vehicle or EV.
“Our research suggests both bans and pricing are effective in discouraging highly polluting vehicles. However, pricing polluting vehicles can allow people to continue using their vehicles in emergencies and occasional use. It gives time to transition to cleaner vehicles. However, it is important that the resultant revenue be only invested to further strengthen public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure, and support incentives for cleaner vehicles,” said an official statement from Parin Visariya, Programme Manager, ITDP India.
What strategies work?
The survey is a part of a larger project that the ITDP India has undertaken with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). “The AQI levels in both cities have been rising and touching severe to poor limits quite regularly,” says Siddharth Godbole, Senior Associate, ITDP–India. He points out that an environmental status report 2024-25, released by the PMC in July 2025, showed that Pune had experienced 52 ‘good days’ (with good air quality) in 2024-25, a decline from 79 in 2023-24.
“This new survey was done independently by us, but as a part of the larger project, where we were trying to understand what kind of strategies would work to lower vehicular emissions in both these cities. The survey attempts to gauge people’s perception of pollution. Are they getting affected by pollution? Do they face any health effects? If some kind of vehicular ban or low emission zone pricing were brought into force, what kind of effect would that have on citizens?” says Godbole.
According to the study, experts say that the findings strongly indicate that “when polluting vehicles are discouraged through a policy intervention, people would shift to cleaner alternatives”. This creates a powerful motivation for policymakers to adopt proven global strategies that leverage this travel behaviour change.
