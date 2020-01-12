Vegetable prices rising in Pune markets, pouched milk price set to increase

At Pune’s wholesale market, prices of vegetables like okra, cluster beans, cabbage, cauliflower and carrot have increased by 10-15 per cent. (File) At Pune’s wholesale market, prices of vegetables like okra, cluster beans, cabbage, cauliflower and carrot have increased by 10-15 per cent. (File)

As prices of vegetables rise in Pune markets, pouched milk is also set to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre after the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association decided to raise the price of milk in view of the shortage in milk production in Maharashtra.

The Association, an informal body of cooperative and private dairies in the state, on Friday decided to raise the purchase price of pouched milk.

Dr Vivek Ksheersagar, managing director of the Pune Cooperative Milk Producers Union, which retails milk and milk products under the brand Katraj, said urban consumers will now be charged between Rs 46 and 48 per litre for a pouch of toned milk. “There has been a 10 per cent dip in production of milk across the country. The current price rise is in response to the fall in supply,” he said.

This will be the second correction in pouched milk price as about a month earlier, on December 14, the association had announced a Rs 2 per litre rise, increasing th price of pouched milk to Rs 44-46 per litre.

Urban consumers will also have to pay more for green vegetables due to the sudden rise in wholesale and retail prices. At Pune’s wholesale market, prices of vegetables like okra, cluster beans, cabbage, cauliflower and carrot have increased by 10-15 per cent.

Deepak Bhise, president of the Tomato Growers Association in Junnar, said the delay in arrival of vegetables had led to the price rise. “Most farmers are busy preparing their land for rabi crops like wheat…,” he said. Vegetable prices are likely to remain high throughout January, after which new arrivals will prompt a price correction.

The only silver lining in the scenario is that onion prices are showing definite signs of cooling down as the new late kharif crop floods the market. At Pune markets, the wholesale rate of the bulb is around Rs 4,000 per quintal, much lower than the Rs 16,000 per quintal price a month ago.

Retail rates have now come down to Rs 60-70 per kg and are likely to see further correction in the days to come.

