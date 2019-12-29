Vegetable prices fall as arrivals increase in Pune

Arrivals, farmers and traders said, had improved given the favourable weather conditions in major vegetable-growing areas of Pune. (File) Arrivals, farmers and traders said, had improved given the favourable weather conditions in major vegetable-growing areas of Pune. (File)

Written by Tiyashi Datta

Vegetable prices have started cooling down as arrivals have improved in wholesale as well as retail markets in Pune.

Arrivals, farmers and traders said, had improved given the favourable weather conditions in major vegetable-growing areas of Pune. While prices of onion are still soaring, prices of other vegetables like okra, cauliflower and brinjal have gone down in the last month. According to data shared by Pune’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee, okra, which was selling at Rs 4,000 per quintal a week ago, has come down to Rs 3,000.

Similarly, cost of brinjal has come down to Rs 1,200 per quintal from Rs 1,500 a week ago and Rs 5,000 a month ago. Cluster bean is retailing at a price of Rs 3,000 per quintal, a correction from Rs 5,000 a month ago.

Presently, the price of tomato has also gone down from Rs 1,200 per quintal last week to Rs 1,000 this week. Though the yield of tomato is high, farmers are still facing losses due to the drop in market price. “The price is at Rs 2 to 3 per kg. Farmers are suffering a lot. They need at least Rs 20 per kg to recover their cost of production,” said Deepak Bhise, President, Junnar Taluka Tomato Growers Association.

Bhise said a good crop was expectd in the days ahead. “The transplantation of tomato will continue during the month of March and April and the yield will be high. But December and January will also see transplantation. So, there is a high chance that prices will fall again,” added Bhise.

Farmers planting cauliflower are also facing losses. The price of cauliflower, which was Rs 2,500 per quintal a month ago, has reduced to Rs 1,200 this week. What has worried the growers is the almost absence of cold, which they said could take a toll on the crop.

