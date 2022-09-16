Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promise of Rs 73 lakh/acre compensation disappears

Collateral damage in the decision to move the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, angry villagers of Maharashtra’s Ambale village, who were being offered Rs 73 lakh for one acre land, are now left grasping at straws.

Even as the farmers from Ambale village of Talegaon MIDC in Pune district’s Maval taluka have launched a protest, it has emerged that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) started the land acquisition process for the project three months ago. The villagers, who held a protest in front of the tehsildar’s office on Thursday, said the government had promised a “turnaround in their lives” but has now gone back on its word, turning their lives “upside down”.

“As per my knowledge, at least 10 villagers, and outsiders who had invested money in land purchase in our village, have been collectively paid Rs 150 crore by the MIDC officials. The MIDC has also put its stamp on the 7/12 property extracts of these villagers. What this means is that the land acquisition process for the project had already started…And when the land acquisition project has started, how can they suddenly decide to dump it?” Mohan Gholap, sarpanch of Ambale village, told The Indian Express. “For over a year, the MIDC had been seeking to acquire our land for the project. But only in January did the process get momentum after all the villagers joined hands and decided to offer their land for the Vedanta-Foxconn project,” he added.

The Maharashtra government has been facing criticism ever since news broke that a joint venture of mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn, which had held talks with the state to set up its new semiconductor plant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government and shifted its project there.

An Indian Express team that visited Ambale village on Thursday came across several villagers who openly voiced their anger and frustration over the project being snatched away from right under their noses.

Ambale village has 1,600 acres of land in and around its boundary line. Over 100 families and their close relatives live here. The government had decided not to touch the gaonthan land (land used for settlement) but instead acquire land on the periphery of this particular village. “Of the total land around Ambale village, MIDC officials initially told us that 1,400 acres would be required for the project. Later, they said the two companies Vedanta and Foxconn wanted 1,100 acres of land. The land that we offered is the agricultural holding available with each family of the village,” Gholap said.

He emphasized that they were told that land was being acquired for the Vedanta-Foxconn project. “MIDC officials held four-five meetings with us in connection with the Vedanta-Foxconn project and acquisition of our land for the purpose. We were repeatedly told that land was being acquired for the Vedanta-Foxconn project and the entire industrial scenario of Talegaon MIDC would change. Initially, the villagers were reluctant to part with the land. But when MIDC officials convinced us about the compensation amount and benefits like jobs and other opportunities for the youngsters that would be accrued to the local population, all Ambale villagers consented to it. We were all happy because farming was becoming expensive and unremunerative for all of us,” he said.

Concurring with Gholap’s views, deputy sarpanch Hanumant Hande said, “We had given consent for acquisition in view of the benefits for the children and future generations. Our children are highly educated and therefore we thought, instead of them going to places like Mumbai and Bengaluru in search of jobs, why not allow the project which would allow jobs as well an opportunity for setting up of ancillary units? Those who wanted a job would have got one as the MIDC had promised to give priority to the villagers. Besides, those who wanted to set up their own ancillary units would have also got support from the two companies.”

Gholap said the MIDC officials initiated the dialogue with them in the last one year. “I think at least four meetings were held in connection with the multi-billion-dollar semiconductor project. We were specifically informed about the projects and its benefits,” he said.

Hande said the last meeting was held around January. “It was in the last meeting that the villagers gave their full consent for setting up of the project. And it was three months back, the payment process started,” he said.

Hande’s family holds 22 acres of land. “Our entire family, which includes my brothers and sisters, were expecting Rs 14 crore as they had offered Rs 73 lakh per acre. But since we had asked them for 15 per cent buyback of land, we would have got a compensation of Rs 12 crore. Our files are already pending with the MIDC office,” he said.

The villagers said, initially, they were not ready to give up their ancestral land but keeping the future of their children in mind and benefits the project promised to the entire Maval region, they decided to part with their land.

Vilas Bhangare, a 40-year-old farmer from Ambale village, and his family were looking for maximum benefit from acquisition of their land. “We hold 60 acres of farmland. We get an annual income of Rs 30 lakh which we distributed among all our relatives. We offered the agricultural land as agriculture income has become highly uncertain and was subject to vagaries of nature. Sometimes due to heavy rain, we suffer heavy losses,” he said.

Hoping to get jobs and a big sum, Bhangare said, “My own 4-acre land has been acquired by MIDC. One acre of land has already been acquired. I have received Rs 73 lakh per acre. Besides, four-five relatives have received the compensation. Those who want 15 per cent of buyback of land have received Rs 62 lakh per acre.”

Nandu Pansare, a farmer, said, “When for the first time, we were told about the project, we were not interested. We were not ready to part with our land though farming brought us little income to survive. Most of us farm paddy, which is cultivated twice a year. But during our meeting with MIDC officials, we realised that huge compensation, jobs and other benefits and opportunities for the people living here. We all got convinced about it. It brought a fresh ray of hope in our life as we were not getting adequate income from farming and other allied activities like milk business. However, now all of us are shaken by the latest development. When things were finalised and moved ahead, how can they suddenly ditch us like this? Our hopes have been dashed,” he said, echoing the views of several other villagers.

Hande said they will make all efforts to get back the project. “Though no memorandum of understanding was signed with the state government by the two companies, the project had moved ahead in Talegaon. The process of acquiring land and giving our compensation had already gone much ahead. If they now renege on their promise, it is bad in law. We will knock on all doors to get the project. All the villagers are angry and frustrated,” he said.

Gholap said they will continue to protest. “Early this week, when it was announced that the project had gone to Gujarat, we held a meeting with all the villagers. Each one was rattled. There was a lot of anger. It is understandable when they snatch entire plate of food already served to you…We are approaching the government to bring back the project,” he said.