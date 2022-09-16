Vedanta-Foxconn not returning, now focus on getting new projects: Sharad Pawar

WITH THE Vedanta-Foxconn project not coming to Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that it was necessary to create an ‘investment climate’ in the state.

“Earlier, an important Vedanta group project was planned in Ratnagiri. However, it was shifted out of state after opposition from locals. Thus, it is not the first time that Vedanta had backed out so personally, I am never sure of the group setting up its unit in the state till it actually happens,” Pawar told mediapersons in Pune. On the deal falling through, he said, “Now that this has happened, we should think about what else can be done.”

He said Maharashtra was always among the preferred destinations for an investment, because state leadership encouraged such activity. It was the proactive approach of Maharashtra…but now there seems to be an impression that the state doesn’t need more [investment]. There should be efforts to get investment projects in the state.”

“An investment climate is needed to be created…Those in power should think of the state but are engaged in unnecessary controversial issues. Both the Opposition and the ruling parties should end this and focus on development of the state instead,” Pawar said.

On the ruling BJP in Goa inducting MLAs from Opposition parties, the NCP chief said that it was not something new. “We have seen this in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP has split rival parties in power. This means that there is use of resources and power for destabilising governments of rival parties,” Pawar said.