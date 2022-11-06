scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Vastu consultant in Pune kidnapped and killed, body found in river

The police arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and killing the victim for his gold jewellery.

The police recovered from the suspects stolen gold jewellery, two cell phones and the car used by them for the crime. (File/ Representational image)

The Pune police said they found the body of a 43-year-old ‘Vastushastra’ consultant, who was allegedly drugged, kidnapped and murdered by two men for his gold jewellery, in the Neera river Saturday after an extensive search operation that lasted for over two weeks.

The family members of Nilesh Dattatraya Warghade, a resident of Super Indira Nagar in Bibvewadi, reported him missing on October 16. In the initial investigation, the police found that Warghade had met his friend Deepak Jaikumar Narale, 35, a resident of Narhe, who was initially untraceable. Warghade’s family members alleged Narale might have kidnapped him for his gold ornaments weighing around 250 gm, which he was wearing when he went missing.

Based on various technical leads and ground-level probes, the police arrested Narale and his aide Ranjit Dnyabndev Jagdale, 29. The probe revealed that the duo took Warghade to a religious function in the Narhe area on the pretext of performing a ‘Vastu’ puja and gave him coffee laced with sedatives. They strangled him to death and dumped his body in the Neera river in the Sarola area Bhor taluka of Pune district, the police said.

The police recovered from the suspects stolen gold jewellery, two cell phones and the car used by them for the crime.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity
More from Pune

To find the victim’s body, the police launched an extensive search operation with the help of search and rescue experts and divers from the Pune and Satara districts, local fishermen and villagers.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 11:27:58 am
Next Story

Adampur bypoll: After three rounds of counting, BJP leading, Congress close; AAP, INLD appears out of race

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement