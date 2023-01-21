Vast swathes of land at risk due to over irrigation, experts advise crop rotation

TWO YEARS ago, Ravindra Takawane, a farmer from Daund taluka, was forced to invest in an extensive sub-soil drainage system as he faced the risk of two of his four acres of land holding becoming permanently fallow.

“It cost me Rs 8 lakh but there was no other way. Those two acres had lost the ability to absorb water and almost turned barren. Water used to ooze out and flood the land even if the neighbouring farmers irrigated their land,” said Takawane, who grows sugarcane over two acres of his holding and seasonal vegetables such as cauliflower and okra on the rest of his land. in Pargaon village in Daund taluka of Pune district.

The land lies close to an irrigation canal that caters to agricultural needs of the taluka. “For others, water is a blessing, but for farmers like us who have their fields by the side of the river or canal, it can become a major source of worry,” he said.

Takawane and other farmers face an uncommon but not altogether rare problem: over-irrigation of their agricultural land has led to the soil losing its productive capacity and becoming nearly barren over the years. Over the years, salt deposits after the excess water evaporates makes the otherwise fertile soil barren and unsuitable for agriculture. The only way to reclaim such barren land is extensive work which involves changing the top soil and ensuring sub-soil drainage is maintained.

Most of the land tracts in the state at risk of over-irrigation are found in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, which are comparatively well irrigated. According to the Economic Survey, Maharashtra has nearly 41. 80 lakh hectares of land under agriculture.

The problem of over-irrigation, salinisation and the land turning barren due to these issues is seen in areas near major rivers such as Bhima, Krishna, Panchganaga.

Another farmer from Daund, Rahul Pawar, said most such barren lands are found in areas that lie along the bank of the river Bhima. “Black cotton soil is naturally porous and has high capacity for percolation… unfortunately, easy availability of water has led to its over-utilisation…,” he said.

Pawar said most farmers practice flood irrigation, a method that entails irrigating the land till it overflows. “Over the years, this leads to the closure of the pores in the soil and subsequently the land loses its porous capacity and water can’t percolate through it…,” he said. The only way to reclaim such land back is to carry out sub-soil drainage.

For land that has become fallow, extensive work, including changing the sub-soil, has to be done to restore its fertility. Drip irrigation can also be a solution due to the controlled irrigation method, but given the high amount of investment necessary, many farmers avoid it, said Pawar.

Vasudha Sardar, executive trustee of Daund-based Nav Nirmana Nyas, blamed the failure on farmers. Sardar’s trust runs a sustainable agricultural farm next to Bhima river, but the land has never faced these problems. “Crop rotation and limiting the cover of perennial crops to around 25 per cent of the holding can be solutions, ” she said.

Pandurang Shelke, director of water and soil conservation, Maharashtra government, said the administration is working actively to tackle the problem.