Varsity slapped Rs 20-cr development charges: Consider all new buildings on SPPU campus govt property, chalk amicable solution: Koshyari to PMC

Earlier, the PMC had sent the university a Rs 200-crore bill, which was later revised to Rs 20 crore. Earlier, the PMC had sent the university a Rs 200-crore bill, which was later revised to Rs 20 crore.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Bhagat Singh Koshyari has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to work out an amicable solution over the Rs 20 crore development charges slapped on the university for taking up construction works on its campus.

During a recent SPPU senate meeting, members had sought to know the university administration’s stand on the issue. The civic body had issued Rs 20-crore in development charges to the SPPU. On failing to pay the same, the PMC had withheld completion certificates for several buildings that had been already constructed but since lying unoccupied.

Earlier, the PMC had sent the university a Rs 200-crore bill, which was later revised to Rs 20 crore. The SPPU, in turn, had sought a compensation of Rs 1,100 crore from the PMC for all the land transferred to the civic body for undertaking development works from time to time, over several decades.

In a recent meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan, attended by officials from the civic body, besides SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and Registrar Prafulla Pawar among others, it was said that Koshyari has asked the PMC to consider all the new buildings on the SPPU campus as government property, and hence not levy any development charges on the university. Koshyari had earlier held several meetings with the SPPU authorities during his visit to the city when he was presiding over its 116th convocation ceremony.

The SPPU was built on land earlier owned by the Raj Bhavan, which is in turn owned in the name of Governor of Maharashtra. A few hundred acres of this government land was transferred to the SPPU, formerly known as the University of Pune when it was established in the 1960s. However, the matter pertaining to land ownership had not been fully clarified.

“We are awaiting for the PMC to issue completion certificate, without which these buildings cannot be occupied. This has derailed some of our plans on the campus,” a senior university official said.

Following the Governor’s intervention, SPPU officials expressed hope that the matter would now be resolved within a month. Meanwhile, defending its stand to not clear the development charges, SPPU authorities said since the university land is owned by Raj Bhavan, no construction on such a government-owned land should attract any kind of development charges.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App