Variants of SARS-CoV2 under investigation, need more clarity about relevance of mutations: NCDC chief

Considering the speed at which Covid-19 cases have been rising in Maharashtra, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) chief Dr Sujeet Singh has said there are “variants of SARS-CoV2 under investigation” and has asked for more samples from the state.

“We need more clarity about relevance of mutations and combinations which are particularly important. We have asked for more samples from Maharashtra,” Dr Singh

At a media briefing by Union Health Ministry officials, Singh said there are several districts of concern in Maharashtra, where there has been more than 2-300 per cent rise in cases during March 1–15.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told The Indian Express these are not districts that have high absolute number of cases, but are among those which have seen the highest incremental rise in the last 15 days and hence, are a cause for concern.

These include Nanded, which has recorded a 385% rise in cases in the last fortnight, Nandurbar (224%), Beed (219%), Dhule (169%) Nashik (157%), Jalgaon (147%), Bhandara (140%), Nagpur (122%), Chandrapur (95%), Ahmednagar (72%), Buldhana (65%), Aurangabad (58%) and Akola (20%).

“While more samples are being called for from the state for genomic testing, it is crucial to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Dr Singh told The Indian Express.

He however pointed out mutations are a regular phenomenon of rNA. “Unless these mutations are co -related with public health scenario we are observing now, only then we can only say they are variants of concern. As of now, these are variants under investigation. We need to do more co-relation and hence have asked for more samples from Maharashtra. More scientific evidence is needed to then say with certainty that the surge in Maharashtra can be attributed to new variants,” Dr Singh said.

State health officials have already submitted over 1,200 samples from Maharashtra for genomic testing at both Pune-based National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Science. While Pune is topping the districts with the highest number of cases, of concern are cities like Nagpur (which is one/fourth the population of Mumbai) and Aurangabad, which are showing more than 2000 cases daily, state officials pointed out.

From among the samples in Maharashtra, two mutations– E484Q and L452R– have been identified. Officials said more samples are being tested. However, it has been reported in other studies that E484Q can escape antibody neutralisation and L452R can increase the rate of infection. Initial samples that had shown mutation were from Akola and Amravati and subsequently larger studies are being done.

“We do not have definite signals that there is a particular variant pushing the pandemic surge – but work is underway at the genomic surveillance consortium (INSACOG) of 10 national institutes to work on genome sequencing of virus samples,” Dr V K Paul- Niti Aayog member (Health) said at the media briefing.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology at Hyderabad told The Indian Express they were not seeing a dominant variant emerging that correlates with the surge.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“There is no clear indication that the surge is largely due to a particular variant. Any variant or combination that is being seen is 10 or 20 per cent, but we are creating an environment for variants to come. At the moment, the prime cause of the surge could simply be a combination of a few super-spreader events and most places where Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed,” Dr Mishra said.

Meanwhile according to WHO, in the past week new cases continued to rise globally increasing by 10 per cent in the past week to over 3 million new reported cases. “The potential for virus mutation increases with the frequency of human and animal infections. Therefore, reducing transmission of all circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses and variants by using established disease-control methods, are critical aspects of the global strategy to reduce the occurrence of mutations that have negative public health implications. Infection prevention and control measures inside and outside of health facilities remain critically important to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including newly reported variants,” a WHO statement issued on Wednesday has said.