Pune to Bengaluru in 14 hours: Vande Bharat sleeper gets Railways’ nod

Train travel may soon become a more attractive option for Pune residents commuting to Bengaluru for work, education, or other purposes. Indian Railways has approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Mumbai–Bengaluru route, with Pune expected to be a key stop along the corridor.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval in an official letter to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, who shared it on his X account Saturday.

What it means for Pune travellers

Currently, Pune commuters have limited and often inconvenient options for travelling to Bengaluru by train.

The fastest and most direct rail link is the weekly Trivandrum Express (16331) between Pune Junction and Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram station, which takes about 15 hours.