Pune to Bengaluru in 14 hours: Vande Bharat sleeper gets Railways’ nod

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Train travel may soon become a more attractive option for Pune residents commuting to Bengaluru for work, education, or other purposes. Indian Railways has approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Mumbai–Bengaluru route, with Pune expected to be a key stop along the corridor.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval in an official letter to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, who shared it on his X account Saturday.
What it means for Pune travellers
Currently, Pune commuters have limited and often inconvenient options for travelling to Bengaluru by train.
The fastest and most direct rail link is the weekly Trivandrum Express (16331) between Pune Junction and Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram station, which takes about 15 hours.
As a result, many travellers choose overnight buses, which can be tiring, or flights, which are often expensive.
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the Pune–Bengaluru route in about 14 hours.
With modern sleeper coaches and improved infrastructure, it is expected to offer a more comfortable overnight journey.
The planned route
The train is expected to originate in Mumbai, stop in Pune, and continue its journey. It is likely to pass through Solapur, Wadi Junction in Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Guntakal under the South Western Railway zone before reaching Bengaluru.
However, the exact stops, schedule, and fares have not yet been officially announced.
Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, told The Indian Express, “The Vande Bharat Sleeper will not replace the existing Udyan Express, and the launch date and final travel time are yet to be determined.”
Schedules and operational details will be shared once official directives are issued, officials added.
The announcement has been welcomed by frequent travellers on the route.
Arya Oulkar, an IT professional who regularly shuttles between Pune and Bengaluru, said it addresses a gap that commuters have felt for years.
“A reliable, comfortable overnight train that gets you to Bengaluru in the morning is exactly what this route needs. It will save time, money, and the stress of early morning flights,” she said.
For students, too, the new service holds promise.
K Shambhavi, a college student who frequently travels between the two cities, said affordable, comfortable overnight travel has always been a challenge.
“Buses are exhausting for a journey this long, and flights are out of reach for most students. A Vande Bharat sleeper with proper berths and modern facilities would be a genuine relief,” she said.