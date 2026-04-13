skip to content
Weather
Trending

Pune to Bengaluru in 14 hours: Vande Bharat sleeper gets Railways’ nod

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said the launch date and final travel time for the Vande Bharat Sleeper service have yet to be finalised.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneApr 13, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Vande BharatUpgraded sleeper berths and enhanced safety features in the Vande Bharat are expected to improve and modernise rail travel. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Train travel may soon become a more attractive option for Pune residents commuting to Bengaluru for work, education, or other purposes. Indian Railways has approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Mumbai–Bengaluru route, with Pune expected to be a key stop along the corridor.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval in an official letter to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, who shared it on his X account Saturday.

What it means for Pune travellers

Currently, Pune commuters have limited and often inconvenient options for travelling to Bengaluru by train.

The fastest and most direct rail link is the weekly Trivandrum Express (16331) between Pune Junction and Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram station, which takes about 15 hours.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express train occupancy sees 34% YoY growth in FY26; how it performed since launch

As a result, many travellers choose overnight buses, which can be tiring, or flights, which are often expensive.

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the Pune–Bengaluru route in about 14 hours.

With modern sleeper coaches and improved infrastructure, it is expected to offer a more comfortable overnight journey.

The planned route

Story continues below this ad

The train is expected to originate in Mumbai, stop in Pune, and continue its journey. It is likely to pass through Solapur, Wadi Junction in Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Guntakal under the South Western Railway zone before reaching Bengaluru.

However, the exact stops, schedule, and fares have not yet been officially announced.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, told The Indian Express, “The Vande Bharat Sleeper will not replace the existing Udyan Express, and the launch date and final travel time are yet to be determined.”

Also Read | After Vande Bharat, Railways to manufacture 2 trains with 220 kmph design speed

Schedules and operational details will be shared once official directives are issued, officials added.

Story continues below this ad

The announcement has been welcomed by frequent travellers on the route.

Arya Oulkar, an IT professional who regularly shuttles between Pune and Bengaluru, said it addresses a gap that commuters have felt for years.

“A reliable, comfortable overnight train that gets you to Bengaluru in the morning is exactly what this route needs. It will save time, money, and the stress of early morning flights,” she said.

For students, too, the new service holds promise.

K Shambhavi, a college student who frequently travels between the two cities, said affordable, comfortable overnight travel has always been a challenge.

Story continues below this ad

“Buses are exhausting for a journey this long, and flights are out of reach for most students. A Vande Bharat sleeper with proper berths and modern facilities would be a genuine relief,” she said.

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
search
Edition
Install IE App for better experience
Download
Featured
Today's E-paper
Trending Topics
News
Home
India
Opinion
Politics
World
Explained
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Regional
Web Stories
Movie Review
Business
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2026
Live Score
Chess
Football
Cities
Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Chandigarh
Ahmedabad
Lucknow
Chennai
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Technology
Lifestyle
The GenZ vibe
Health
Food
Fitness
Sleep 101
Pets
Relationships
Travel
Workplace
Fashion
Art
Health
Education
Top 10
Shorts
My Express
Newsletter
Multimedia
Photos
Videos
Audio
Web Stories
Follow Us