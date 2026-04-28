Vande Bharat coach derails at Pune station, no injuries reported

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A trolley of a coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station on Monday evening, disrupting rail traffic and delaying several trains.
According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm when Train No 22225, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, was approaching Platform 3 of Pune railway station. The front trolley of coach C-15 derailed at a diamond crossing inside the station yard.
Officials said no passengers were injured in the incident. Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said the derailment took place at a crossing that is currently part of an ongoing yard remodelling project at the station. “The crossing upgrade has been planned under the yard remodelling of Pune station. All passengers are safe. Shifting of passengers to another rake is being planned for their convenience,” he said.
Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer, Central Railway, Pune Division, told The Indian Express that railway staff responded immediately. “When the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat was approaching Platform 3, the front trolley of coach number C-15 got derailed. No passenger injuries have been reported. Our quick response team, RPF personnel and ticket checking staff swiftly began shifting passengers to the platform rest area. Food arrangements have also been made,” he said.
Following the incident, train movements at the station were affected, with several incoming services delayed. “Efforts are underway to re-rail the affected coach. Operations will return to normal only after restoration work is completed,” Behera added.
Railway authorities continued restoration work late into the evening to clear tracks and resume normal operations.