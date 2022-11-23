scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Vandalism at Congress Bhavan by BJP Youth activists: Unhappy with police action, Pune Cong warns of protest

A delegation of the city Congress unit led by its chief Arvind Shinde submitted a memorandum to Shivajinagar police station, demanding strict action against the BJP youth wing members for entering Congress Bhavan and damaging property.

Congress’ city unit has warned of protests outside Shivajinagar police station if proper action was not taken against BJP youth wing activists who allegedly damaged property on the premises of Congress Bhavan on November 18.

A delegation of the city Congress unit led by its chief Arvind Shinde submitted a memorandum to Shivajinagar police station, demanding strict action against the BJP youth wing members for entering Congress Bhavan and damaging property.

More from Pune

“The BJP youth wing led by its leader Raghvendra Mankar held a pre-planned agitation at Congress Bhavan on November 18 against the facts presented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP youth wing members illegally entered the private property of Congress and damaged property when all the Congress leaders had gone to Shegaon to attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police booked them on normal charges and let them off instead of applying serious IPC,” said Shinde.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Maharashtra grapples with loss: 9 of 10 parents who died of Covid were fa...Premium
Maharashtra grapples with loss: 9 of 10 parents who died of Covid were fa...
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceXPremium
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceX
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:06:18 am
Next Story

Navy chief to be reviewing officer for Passing Out Parade

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement
X