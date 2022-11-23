Vandalism at Congress Bhavan by BJP Youth activists: Unhappy with police action, Pune Cong warns of protest

Congress’ city unit has warned of protests outside Shivajinagar police station if proper action was not taken against BJP youth wing activists who allegedly damaged property on the premises of Congress Bhavan on November 18.

A delegation of the city Congress unit led by its chief Arvind Shinde submitted a memorandum to Shivajinagar police station, demanding strict action against the BJP youth wing members for entering Congress Bhavan and damaging property.

“The BJP youth wing led by its leader Raghvendra Mankar held a pre-planned agitation at Congress Bhavan on November 18 against the facts presented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP youth wing members illegally entered the private property of Congress and damaged property when all the Congress leaders had gone to Shegaon to attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police booked them on normal charges and let them off instead of applying serious IPC,” said Shinde.