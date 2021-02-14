Valentine’s Day: Youth Congress shares love with destitute in Pune

The initiative aims to spread the message of service and dedication to the needs of youths and create a kind relationship between the able and the neglected, Narendra Bansode added. (Twitter: @NarendraBansode)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad City District Youth Congress celebrated Valentine’s Day on Sunday in a unique way with the disabled and the destitute. Donations in the form of sweets, gifts, old clothes and cheque were made at the Mai Bal Bhavan in Mamurdi.

About 45 boys and girls in the age group of 5 to 35 years live at Mai Bal Bhavan. Among them are blind, disabled, HIV positives, destitute and victims of various atrocities.

Youth Congress city president Narendra Bansode said, “Valentine’s Day is being celebrated all over the world and on this day, good wishes and gifts are given to those we love. We have love, sympathy and goodwill towards the neglected, destitute and crippled brothers in society and it is with this spirit that this ceremony has been organised.”

The initiative aims to spread the message of service and dedication to the needs of youths and create a kind relationship between the able and the neglected, he added.

Director of the organisation M Pratigya Deshpande graced the occasion. He spoke about the organisation, the need for new space and sports equipment and thanked the Youth Congress for their help.

Youth Congress leaders Rahul Kalbhor, Vishal Sarode, Milind Bansode, Hirachand Jadhav, Saurabh Shinde, Arnav Kamthe, Tejas Patil, Omkar Pawar, Pravin Jadhav, Akash Jadhav, Rakesh Sapange and other office-bearers were present at the event.

